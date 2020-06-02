What is the Concord Police Department doing to make sure what happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd never happens here?
It’s a bit of a complicated answer, and one that starts with Racial Equity Cabarrus and the work the police department has been doing with them.
Founded in 2017 by several churches in the community, R.E.C. has been educating many throughout the community while trying to help break down historical and structural racism that can run throughout society.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, R.E.C. held events once a month, where people came together to learn more about each other and the implicit biases we can have.
Breaking down biases could go a long way toward helping make what happened to George Floyd stop, and the Concord Police Department has made sure to be involved in any way it can.
R.E.C. has held events for teachers, medical workers and police officers over the last several years and believes it is making a positive impact on the community.
It’s hard to deny that when seeing some of what the city’s police department has been doing.
When speaking to Chuck Collier, one of the founding members of R.E.C., and asking what we can all do to combat systemic racism in our society, he pointed to an article called “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice.”
No. 2 on that list: “Google whether your city or town currently employs evidence-based police de-escalation trainings. The racial makeup of your town doesn’t matter — This needs to be standard everywhere.”
Whether this is because of R.E.C. or for some other reason, the Concord Police Department has done exactly this. Additionally, each member of the police department has attended an R.E.C. event, according to police Chief Gary Gacek.
It has actually hosted R.E.C. multiple times to make sure they have a venue for it.
They have also made an effort to train officers on the science of implicit bias by hosting Fair and Impartial Policing training.
Gacek and the department have also updated almost all policies and procedures to match professional best practices with the hope of avoiding anything happening like what occurred in Minneapolis with those officers.
“Bottom-line is that I have redundant policies and procedures in place to ensure what happened in Minneapolis will not occur here,” Gacek said in an email. “I have the utmost faith and confidence in my officers to do the right thing. I frequently tell them to be in the right places at the right times doing the right things the right way.”
The Concord Police Department was also one of the first groups to release a statement on what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis. Gacek did so alongside Cabarrus County NAACP President Amos McClorey.
“The death of Mr. George Floyd is deeply disturbing and is rightly of great concern to all Americans,” the statement read, in part. “The actions of the Minneapolis police officers who were involved in this matter are inconsistent with the training, practices, professional standards and values of the law enforcement profession.
“We commend Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his swift and decisive action to terminate the employment of the officers involved. We trust that federal, state and local officials will work cooperatively to fully and completely investigate the death of Mr. Floyd and bring justice to his family.”
With organizations like R.E.C. working with police departments to address these issues, there is confidence that they are inciting a change that is good for the community and nation.
Gacek ended his email with a sentiment he always shares with his officers, and it applies far beyond police departments: “It’s always the right time to do what’s right.”