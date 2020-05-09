Editor's note: These guidelines also apply to Cabarrus and other counties across North Carolina.
At Friday at 5 p.m., North Carolina transitioned to a modified Stay-at-Home Order and enter Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan to ease certain restrictions and begin reviving the economy. Rowan County does not have any additional restrictions beyond the Governor’s Executive Orders.
The following businesses remain closed:
• Restaurants remain closed for dine-in services, but may continue to stay open to provide drive-through, take-out, and delivery
• Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons, remain closed
• Health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, and other indoor exercise facilities remain closed, including yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities
• Entertainment facilities remain closed, including performance venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor and outdoor pools
All retail businesses open to the public must:
• Direct customers and staff to stay at least six feet apart except at point of sale (if applicable)
• Limit occupancy to not more than 50 percent of stated fire capacity and ensure that social distancing of six feet apart is possible
• Mark six feet of spacing in lines at point of sale and in other high-traffic customer areas
• Perform frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas with an EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19
• Provide, whenever available, hand sanitizer stations and ensure soap and hand drying materials are available at sinks
• Conduct daily symptom screening of employees before entering the workplace and immediately send symptomatic workers home
• Have a plan in place to immediately isolate an employee from work if symptoms develop
• Post signage at the main entrances to remind people about Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission, to request people who are or have recently been symptomatic not to enter, and to notify customers of the reduced store capacity
Parks open but attractions closed
All Rowan County Parks have been and continue to remain open. However, park restrooms and attractions are closed and will remain closed during Phase 1. This includes playgrounds and picnic shelters.
At Dan Nicholas Park, the campground will remain closed, and all Rowan Wild exhibits including the Barnyard, Wildlife Adventures, and Nature Center will remain closed as well. Visitors may walk trails, ride bikes, and fish while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Editor's note: Cabarrus County, Kannapolis and Concord restrictions differ slightly here, with rest rooms open in parks and along greenways.