Students from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, are once again helping out a community in Cabarrus County.
After coming to the area last year, they once again returned to build a house as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Collegiate Challenge Program.
Last year, they were dealing with a more finished product, but due to the rains that have hit the area over the last few months, they are getting a chance to work on the framing of a home this time around.
Emily Cornman was with the group from Westminster College that visited the area last year during spring break and she had to come back again to help out.
“We get to help people, and for me, that’s why I’m here,” she said. “I like to give back, and so a lot of the students here you’ll find the same type of mindset, like a generous, selfless way of living.”
The students will be working on the house all week, finishing up Friday.
Cornman is a biology and sociology double major, and she plans to go to medical school.
While this may not quite fall into the purview of her major, she definitely has a background doing physical labor.
“My dad does a rental business, so I have some experience with tools, so it’s cool to come here and get to teach other kids who haven’t really had an experience doing that, like how to use a nail gun” she said.
She still works with her father as well as her grandfather.
“He and my grandpa taught me how to paint, like, I can cut in a whole wall without using painter’s tape and any kinds of tools, laying down floors, putting up walls,” she said. “(They) put us to work, me and my brother.”
Cornman had an opportunity, along with all the other students, to meet the homeowner of the house they’re working on, and that was a pretty special moment for all of them.
“It’s really special because you get to see the life you’re impacting,” she said. “This is going to be her house. Her son is 10 years old, he’s going to grow up here and we get to help, like, we literally put all of the walls up for her house, so it’s just kind of neat to get to see her and meet her.
“We all got to talk to her, and she’s going to come back later in the week and work with us, so that’s one of the cool things that Habitat does because they really pull the whole community within. Those people in there are volunteers from the area, so it’s neat to work with them.”
Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity’s Collegiate Challenge program has engaged students 16 years of age and older to spend one week volunteering on a local Habitat construction or community project. Since the program’s inception, more than 250,000 students have committed to building safe, affordable homes across the U.S.