CONCORD — After heavy rain last night, the Concord Police Department and city crews responded to two incidents involving fallen trees on power lines.
Around 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, a tree fell into the roadway and was entangled in some power lines, blocking off Corban Avenue near Deal Street.
Then around 10:02 p.m. there was a large power outage near the northern part of Church Street between Palaside Drive Northeast and Winecoff Avenue Northeast after a second tree fell on power lines.
Concord Police and city crews responded to both incidents. Officers helped direct traffic as crews cleared the areas.
By 11:30 p.m. crews were able to clear Corban Avenue and open it to traffic. And power was restored to the area near Church street by around 12 a.m.