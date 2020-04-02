Kannapolis City Schools began moving into learning new content this week and they feel very good about what they have been able to produce to help their students improve in this period of school closure.
During this time, students in KCS — with guidance from the state — will not see their grades impacted negatively from when schools were closed as educational buildings by Governor Roy Cooper on March 14.
Teachers will be taking assignments for credit but students cannot see any of their grades impacted negatively while working remotely during this time.
“We can’t ensure that, and nor can most districts or communities across the state, there is equity in terms of access to the communication,” KCS Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “In other words, (we can’t ensure) that everyone knows exactly the information that’s going out. We are making concerted efforts to contact every student but it is still a challenge. We can’t ensure equity in terms of access to connectivity in the home. Ongoing connectivity, WIFI, we can’t ensure access to a device. We have enough devices to be able to offer our secondary students a device and we actually did that last week for students who were in need. But we cannot guarantee that for all of our K-5 students.”
KCS handed out nearly 1,000 Chromebooks last week in an effort to make sure all students have a way to access the content remotely, but they can’t guarantee everyone will have consistent access to WIFI or a consistent learning environment.
For example, some parents are essential workers and must go into their offices, but if their child needs to have someone take care of them a student could be staying at another person’s house while their parents are gone.
If a student is having to move from place to place consistently and doesn’t know if they’ll be able to access their content, the school district would not be comfortable in letting that negatively affect their grades.
“There are different challenges in households and that’s not painting a negative picture,” Garay said. “We have great families, we have a great community, we have supportive households. So it’s not just the challenges, it’s the circumstances in terms of childcare issues and students being able to work in a quiet environment.”
He continued: “So operating with the guidance of the state, we were certainly on board with following that lead and not taking ongoing grades and also not allowing students’ grades to suffer.”
The educational platform the district is using is called KCS Connects and currently looks like this: It is a “remote learning plan. This includes all of the instructional resources, learning opportunities, and technology resources on the web page. Central to KCS Connects is the structured time for teachers to ‘connect’ with students and families. Although some provisions may be made for parents to connect in the evening, teachers are required to use the times below, each week, to focus on ‘connecting.’ During these times, teachers may provide direct instruction, review work that has been submitted, answer questions, provide feedback to students/parents, and call/email/video conference with students/parents to offer instructional support.
“The KCS Connects times are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.”
Lessons taught will not be interactive. They will be recorded lessons in which students can listen and then take assignments to do and work on them before turning them in.
Teachers, students and parents can still connect via video conferencing but there will be no instruction done on a mass scale this way.
Assignments being done will only be for grade improvement from the day schools were last in session March 13.
The remote learning site also includes access to nutritional information as well as ways for students to connect with someone at the district for social/emotional needs.
“From the beginning of this…with the challenges that the community and people in the community are encountering… our guiding principle throughout this process from the onset through today has really been for schools to somehow be a beacon of hope for the community and for the families,” Garay said. “And so, from the onset of this our intention has been to support our community, support our families, support our students and we started that approach with doing our best to ensure nutritional needs were met (and) social/emotional needs were met.
“Instruction is always important. It’s obviously one of our main responsibilities, but we really did start with that kind of hierarchy of needs and in handling the instruction we wanted to be very transparent and very reassuring to our families and community that with the ongoing challenges that have been faced over the last several weeks and will continue, that although important, we wanted the approach to be a mutual understanding of, ‘We’re here to support you with this,’ and certainly did not want it to be one more source of consternation or stress for our community.”
Now, a question that does come from this is if grades cannot be affected negatively during the time of school closure what is to stop someone from simply not doing the work?
That’s a “reality” Garay says the district is sure it will face but knowing that there may be difficulties for some students to do work at all due to either WIFI or device limitations, it was a situation KCS was willing to face.
“That is the reality of the circumstances,” he said.
He continued: “But based on the criteria for equitable access and equitable opportunity to complete the work we feel strongly that that’s the reality we’d rather live with (than) having students that do not have equitable access having their grades suffer.”
At the same time, KCS believes its community of parents and students will shine in these rough times and Garay does believe they will turn this into something positive.
“Based on some real data and some anecdotal data, (we think) very positively about that because just on the number of families who came in to check out a Chromebook,” he said. “For example, the secondary level, close to 1,000 families did so. The number of parents who have reached out to schools to pick up packets of work to support what they may have digital access to or not. And that’s K-12.
“We’ve had a really positive and eager response and excited response from parents in wanting to continue learning and that is with us being totally transparent about the value of it, and certainly not hiding the ball in any terms in our messaging about grade improvement and what the assignments and the completed work and the value with it, we’ve been very transparent in that. So even with that transparency we’ve had substantial interest K-12 in Kannapolis.”
Garay is very encouraged by how the community has treated these difficult circumstances and believes the school district has risen to the occasion as well.
“We’re proud of what we’ve been able to build,” he said. “And I think most proud of the stance that we took and we’re hopeful to continue to take in terms of supporting the whole child and the whole community.”