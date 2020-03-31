“The big thing is right now with all of this going on is it can go one of two ways — either America can crumble in on itself and everybody can get real selfish or we can go back to our roots which made us great and love your neighbor and take care of everybody around us, and I hope and pray that everybody reaches out to help the people beside them.”
K&W Cafeteria has been a staple in the North Carolina since 1937 and for a long time in Concord as well, so it wants to do the best it can to continue serving the community.
So when schools shut down officially March 16, the restaurant decided to give free lunches to children ages 1 through 18 until it reopened March 30.
But when the closings were extended to May 15, there was a complication to the plan. But really there wasn’t as K&W will not stop giving away free lunches and will do it for as long as it possibly can in Concord.
“We’d like to be able to feed as many kids as we can,” Concord General Manager Reggie Owens said. “We have a lot of churches, the churches bring the youth groups but if you’re parents at home…by all means bring your kids out.
“That’s our thing right now and in this pandemic, global crisis, we’d like to be a ray of sunshine and let you know we’re not going to let any children go hungry, so come out.”
This doesn’t mean K&W Cafeterias has it easy. While there are 29 locations of the restaurant throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia, the Concord location was hit hard by the closing of dine-in areas by the state on March 17.
K&W normally staffs 52 people on a day-to-day basis.
It is now down to five.
“We’re just trying to stay afloat,” Owens said. “The restaurant business is getting hit pretty hard and hospitality will definitely be judged by how we treat our people and how we treat our guests and hopefully we can help reshape the hospitality business when all this blows over and we’ll be right there and still be as strong as we were before all this happened.”
K&W has always been about community outreach. Veterans eat free at every location of the store and the location in Concord feeds the Boys and Girls Clubs every week.
“A lot of those children it’s the only hot meal they get and we definitely want to be part of that,” Owens said. “We provide food for Meals on Wheels, some of our restaurants right now are feeding the National Guard that are coming through.
“Anything that we can do to help the community we are right there.”
K&W is not the only restaurant going out of their way to help the community at this time. Pier 51 Seafood Restaurant and Gianni’s Trattoria are giving out free lunches to children and Village Corner is giving away food to health care workers, first responders and senior citizens.
“I’d just love everybody to know that we’re not the only ones doing this,” Owens said. “I’m sure there are some other restaurants that are doing it, but be patient, love each other, take care of each other and come get some good food.”
Other community members are making face shields and masks for hospital workers and even individuals are trying to find ways to help as well.
This community is stepping up, but restaurants like K&W still need some help. They are operating on a very strict budget and are relying on takeout orders during this time of crisis.
You can order food online here to offer your support.
“We try to do as much in the community as we possibly can,” Owens said.
He continued: “We don’t want anybody to go hungry…so we’re going to do everything we can to take care of them.”