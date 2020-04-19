CONCORD — Don’t just sit there.
Get up and join Walk Cabarrus for a county-wide walking program that is looking to register as many walkers as it can to reach its 5 million steps goal in one weekend.
The Walk Cabarrus Virtual Kickoff Event will be held Saturday, April 25. Participants can register for the virtual event at https://walkcabarrus.com/register/.
Created by the Children-Win Steering Committee, which is supported by the Healthy Cabarrus initiative program, Walk Cabarrus is encouraging people throughout the community to get out and walk more.
Instead of walking as a large group and recording steps like groups would do before the coronavirus pandemic, this virtual event allows participants to record their own steps and record the steps on the Walk Cabarrus website. Walkers who record the most steps can even win giveaways from Walk Cabarrus Facebook and Instagram pages.
Lisa Perry, a spokesperson for Walk Cabarrus, said walkers can win Walk Cabarrus merchandise (bandanas, phone wallets, and more) by posting selfies and videos of themselves and their families participating in the virtual walk.
“While the initiative is off to a great start, we want to get even more members of our community to participate,” said Perry, who also noted that through the efforts of Children-Win, the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to participate in the Move Your Way campaign — a nationwide pilot program that encourages more physical exercise.
Even well-known Kannapolis landmark Gem Theatre is doing its part by changing its marquee to Walk Cabarrus. The historic theatre is also offering their newsletter subscribers a free movie ticket for anyone who signs up via www.gem-theatre.com.
The originally planned Walk Cabarrus initiative that was first planned to take place online and throughout the community, had to pivot due to COVID-19 and the state-wide Stay at Home Order mandated by Gov. Roy Cooper.
While it is important to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic, Perry said families need to realize that remaining sedentary for long periods of time can lead to both health and mental illness.
“According to national experts, while it is important to maintain social distancing to prevent spreading the virus, staying at home and being inactive can create health problems, too,” said Perry. “Currently, exercising outside, like walking, is being promoted as a healthy choice as long as distance from other walkers is maintained.”
Cabarrus County residents like Deb McLean, Joe Filled, Benjie Fagan and Katie Anson have made remarkable strides to keep active and spread the word about the Walk Cabarrus program.
According to Perry, McLean has made her own mask that says, “Diva McLean,” and she has logged over a half million miles recently. Filled created a group for Walk Cabarrus called F3 MeCa, which consists of 38 members. Perry said the group is regularly at the top of the Walk Cabarrus leaderboard.
Fagan, who has walked the most steps thanks to his delivery job at United Parcel Service (UPS), has recorded over 746,000 steps and been recognized in Walk Cabarrus’ Walker Spotlight program. Anson, meanwhile, regularly shares pictures and motivational messages about her walks on social media.
Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks is also promoting the Walk Cabarrus campaign by creating signs that inform walkers about the number of steps walked on trails at parks throughout the county.
Other ways residents can get started in the Walk Cabarrus campaign is by becoming a Neighborhood Captain. In this role, you’ll get your steps in by distributing Walk Cabarrus flyers and mailbox hooks in your neighborhood or on the Next Door app.
Local businesses can join Walk Cabarrus by creating groups with its employees, and organizations can spread the word through social media and newsletters.
Barbi Jones, executive director of the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce, has also been doing her part to spread the word about the importance of the virtual walk campaign.
Jones also helped promote the Walk Cabarrus program on its Facebook page with a photo wearing a Walk Cabarrus mask, which can also be worn as a headband or scarf. The photo promotes Walk Cabarrus Swag, which is merchandise participants can win by recording steps.
“Walk Cabarrus gives everyone a chance to get exercise, fresh air, live a healthier lifestyle while contributing to a great community goal,” said Jones. “Walking is something everyone can do at their own pace, whenever it’s convenient and enjoy time with friends and loved ones.”
Jones also emphasized the importance of walking can have in creating family unity, especially during a time when so many families are housebound due to COVID-19. Jones also said families with dogs can record their steps on the Walk Cabarrus website.
“By walking and exercising together, families are spending quality time together. It gets all ages together, giving them time to talk,” said Jones. ”My husband and I are quite busy separately during the day, so our evening walks give us a chance to catch up. We also take our dog, Ellie, with us, and her steps count, too!”