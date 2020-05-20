Zainab Mandal, a first-grader at W.R. Odell Primary School, has been selected as a winner in the North Carolina Farm to School Calendar Art Contest.
The contest graded artwork featuring facts about agriculture across the state.
Mandal’s entry is one of just 13 chosen to illustrate the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
A record 5,800 entries were submitted for the contest this year.
Artwork entered into the contest had to reflect North Carolina agriculture and featured only crops, livestock or other agriculture grown in the state.
Past winning artwork could be used as inspiration but could not be replicated for entries in the new year’s contest.
School Nutrition Directors will be given the opportunity to pre-order calendars for their school district before the 2020- 21 school year. Every effort will be made to meet requests, but quantities are limited.
Additional calendars will be available through NCDA&CS on a first-come, first serve basis. Sponsored by NC Grange, calendars will be available free of charge.
Mandal, along with the other 12 winners of the contest, will receive a $50 gift card.