Shop Small Businesses

Visit Cabarrus created a page listing local small businesses who offer shipping or pickup of their products. From the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau has expanded it listings of places you can get drive-through and carryout food to include local farmers’ markets and other markets.

Those locations and contact information can be found online at www.visitcabarrus.com/blog/curbside-delivery-or-take-out/

Visit Cabarrus has also created a similar page listing other Cabarrus small businesses where you can shop during the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions: www.visitcabarrus.com/blog/shop-small-support-local/

These local businesses offer shipping of products or pick-up.

