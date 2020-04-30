The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau has expanded it listings of places you can get drive-through and carryout food to include local farmers’ markets and other markets.
Those locations and contact information can be found online at www.visitcabarrus.com/blog/curbside-delivery-or-take-out/
Visit Cabarrus has also created a similar page listing other Cabarrus small businesses where you can shop during the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions: www.visitcabarrus.com/blog/shop-small-support-local/
These local businesses offer shipping of products or pick-up.