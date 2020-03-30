CONCORD — Village Corner donated more than 200 meals to community service members and those in need in Concord last week with hopes it will reach more than 250 in the next few days.
This wasn’t how Village Corner planned to roll out its community outreach program, but with all of the closings due to COVID-19 across the state, now was as good of a time as any.
Village Corner is a new restaurant in Concord featuring tapas-style southern food. Its grand opening was set for March 18.
The problem with that was Governor Roy Cooper closed all restaurants’ dine-in areas March 17, so Village Corner had to pivot.
What it decided to do was initially do to-go orders, but it adjusted even further and went in a completely different direction.
“We decided to focus on the donation program,” Owner Ryan Bybee said. “And I will say I didn’t know what that was going to be. The thought was that we had a bunch of food and I didn’t want it to go bad, so we just started taking stuff to firefighters at all 11 fire stations around Concord and then to the police department.
“And then I put out a message asking for people if they knew any place, so we had people recommend the Salvation Army shelter and CVAN, as well.”
Village Corner has also donated meals to the elderly in need across the community as well as health care workers.
It has a goal of donating more than 250 meals per week and to help with that they printed out t-shirts for sale at $18. Every bit of the proceeds goes to providing food for those in need in the community.
These were so successful in driving attention many people started calling in and asking if they could simply donate money and Village Corner was happy to take that as well so it could serve the community even more.
And the area is certainly in need of help because those who often provide aid have been hampered.
“I started finding out as I reached out to these folks that a lot of the churches and other restaurants that were helping them were shut down,” Bybee said. “So it’s like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I mean, I didn’t know anything about that, so I guess if there is such a thing as good timing when all this stuff was going down, that’s kind of it.”
Village Corner’s plan initially was to open for business on March 18 and start making money to sustain the restaurant. Now tt has pivoted and now it is simply trying to make money so it can provide food for others.
Bybee grew up in this community. He went to Central Cabarrus High School.
And he wants to make this clear, “We didn’t do this because we want to be recognized, we’re doing it because we want to be a good part of the community.”
“Everything that we’re raising — people are buying these t-shirts and (giving) donations — that money is moved over and 100 percent being used for donations,” he said. “It’s not helping us operate, none of that, we’re allocating that 100 percent and then we’re publishing on our Facebook page how many meals we’re actually getting out there so people can see the reach that we’re doing and the reach has been growing.”
Bybee said Village Corner wouldn’t be able to do what it has been doing without the number of people in the community pointing the restaurant in the right direction.
“The amount of people in the community reaching out about how they can donate and how they can give, that’s the only reason it’s been able to really grow,” he said.
He continued: “As much as we’re trying to do something it’s been amazing to see the community come together.”
Bybee wants this community to get all the help it can. He mentioned Salvation Army has been running low on donations but his restaurant is doing as much as it can to help by providing as many lunches as it can.
Also with the new “stay-at-home” proclamation the county passed last week, many places that were donating such as churches are hamstrung because of the limits on gatherings of more than 10 people.
As of right now, Bybee and Village Corner can help and you can help too by buying a t-shirt or giving money so the restaurant can make meals.
For now, Village Corner as a restaurant is in a bit of a holding pattern. It has had to scale back on hours of employees and servers aren’t working because of the closing of the dine-in areas. But it hopes to do online ordering soon and eventually do the grand opening it had to put off.
“As of right now it’s kind of a ‘wait and hold’ and kind of see what happens,” Bybee said. “We’re re-evaluating what we’re doing now that everything’s been extended and I’m trying to figure out a way to create a little bit of business that could get some of our staff back in here, but it’s tricky because you also want to make sure everybody’s safe.
“So at the end of the day, this, of course, has a huge economic impact but all of our health is way more important we’re trying to just balance all of that.”
