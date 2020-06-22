Walking in the Harvest is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge. The dates and times for the meal sites are provided below.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audio tape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (Sate or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA though the Federal Relay Services at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
Site 1
E.G.G.S. Summer Meals @ First Missionary Baptist Church
Place: 195 Tournament Dr. SW Concord, NC
Dates: June 29, 2020-July 31, 2020
Times: 12 pm-1 pm
Contact: Aronda Dunlap-Elder 704-213-0180
Site 2
W.I.T.H. @ Second Presbyterian
Place: 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083
Dates: June 29, 2020-July 31, 2020
Times; 12 pm-1 pm
Contact: Dallene Dillard 980-621-7838