HARRISBURG — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisburg Fire responded to the post office on Roberta Road on Thursday after reports of a suspicious package on site.
After several hours of the office being cordoned off, the United States Postal Inspection Service sounded the all clear.
“This afternoon the Harrisburg post Office made a call for service regarding a suspicious package after an employee felt ill handling the package,” USPIS said in a statement on Twitter. “An investigation was conducted and all is clear.”
An employee reportedly felt ill after handling a package and authorities were called to the scene.
According to Fox 46, the employee said a woman dropped off the package and soon after an odd smell emitted from it.
Authorities were called and the area around the post office was taped off and the bomb squad was called.
The bomb squad X-rayed the package but it was later declared all clear.