FAIRVIEW – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have closes U.S. 601 over Clear Creek just north of Brief Road to continue a $2.1 million bridge replacement project.
Construction started on a new bridge just south of the existing bridge in April 2018. The weekend closure will allow crews to complete paving and place traffic on the new structure.
The road closed Friday evening and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday, April 6.
Drivers heading south on U.S. 601 are detoured along N.C. 24/27, N.C. 200 and N.C. 218, returning to U.S. 601. Northbound drivers will follow the detour in reverse.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.