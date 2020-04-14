Two more people of have died in Cabarrus County from COVID-19, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA).
Both of these individuals were over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions. CHA extends our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals.
The death toll for Cabarrus County now stands at three (not counting a Virginia man who died in Concord, but is counted in Virginia).
The total number of cases was listed at 189 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Rowan sees a large increase
The Rowan County Public Health issued this statement Monday: “Rowan County received confirmation of 91 positive cases (Monday). The majority of these cases are positive results are from a local congregate care facility. The Health Department is continuing their investigation in to these results. Further information will be released once it has been obtained.”
Rowan has had outbreaks at VA Retirement Center and at The Citadel.
NCDHH is reporting 201 cases in Rowan and three deaths. There have been discrepancies between local and state reporting in, but officials say there may be questions on which county the patients live in.
According to state figures Tuesday, here are the confirmed cases and deaths in nearby counties: Mecklenburg, 993 with 14 deaths; Union, 110 with 3 death; Stanly, 17 with one death; and Iredell, 71 with two deaths.
NCDHH reports there were 5024 confirmed cases with 108 deaths in North Carolina. Of those cases, 418 people are hospitalized. There are confirmed cases in 93 of the state’s 100 counties.
Both Cabarrus and Rowan officials say the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly when the disease found its way into nursing centers and congregate living situations.
NCDHH says there are 30 current nursing center outbreaks in the state including Five Oaks Rehab in Cabarrus. There are four outbreaks in nursing homes in Mecklenburg and one in Union.