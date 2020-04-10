KANNAPOLIS — Christian Tyler Foster, 24, and Kenyaata Evans Thompson, 26, were arrested Thursday in the Enochville area of Kannapolis after a reported vehicle break-in.
Foster was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property while Thompson was charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
Both were also charged with the misdemeanor violation of the “stay-at-home” order in Rowan County.
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a business at 1509 West “C” Street, according to the RCSO’s report.
Deputies were told that an unknown male suspect was allegedly seen going through a truck at the business. Some articles of clothing and a six-pack of Coca-Cola were reportedly missing from the vehicle.
When they arrived on scene they reportedly spotted two black males walking in the area. When the subjects saw the officers’ car, they allegedly starting running toward Enochville.
More deputies arrived on scene in the area, and according to the report, located the subjects outside the BP Store on West “C” Street.
The officers determined the subjects matched the description of the suspects that were running.
A search was conducted of the two males and property from the alleged break-in was located.
Deputies also reviewed security footage from the incident which allegedly showed the suspects in the area of the larceny.
Both subjects were arrested. Thompson received a $2,500 secured bond while Foster receive a $1,000 secured bond.