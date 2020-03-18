HARRISBURG – To protect the community and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19, Town offices will be closed to the public, beginning Thursday, March 19, until further notice.
The Town has implemented several special measures to guard the health and safety of all residents and staff, while staying committed to providing services with as few delays and stoppages as possible during this time. This effort to maintain continuity of operations as Town Management constantly addresses this rapidly changing COVID-19 public health emergency requires the attention, action, cooperation and flexibility of the entire community. All essential services of the Town will continue without disruption.
See below for operational changes. Please check https://harrisburgnc.org/614/COVID-19 for updates, as it may be necessary to take further action to address safety and health concerns. The Town thanks you for your patience and understanding.
Town Boards and Meetings
All public meetings of the Town have been suspended until further notice.
Town Hall/Customer Service
*Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
*Phone, email and online services will remain active and available to serve the public.
*The YMCA on the second floor of Town Hall is closed until at least March 31.
Utility Service and Payments
*No disconnection of water or sewer services will occur during this time.
*Please be mindful that while physical disconnection of services may not occur, Late Fees and *Reconnection Fees will still be accrued. State law does not allow these fees to be waived.
*Payments can be made online, via bank draft, over the phone or the 24-hour drop box outside of Town Hall.
Parks and Recreation
*All youth and adult athletic programs, as well as any program or event affiliated or sponsored by the Town has been postponed or canceled until further notice.
*Parks remain open to the public, but public restrooms at these facilities will be closed.
Planning/Zoning/Engineering
*Permit, inspection and code enforcement services will continue during this time. However, there is likely to be delay in this service delivery.
*Please use email and phone communications for the necessary department to ensure your needs are met.
*On-site inspections will continue, but will need to be scheduled through staff.
Sanitation Services
*Solid Waste, Recycling and bulk item collection services, provided by Waste Pro, will continue as scheduled.
*Yard debris collection, provided by the Town, will continue as scheduled, though delays may occur with collection.
*Work orders submitted to the Town will be processed by priority.
Please visit https://harrisburgnc.org/ for Town contact information and any additional operational changes that may occur.