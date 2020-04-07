As expected the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
In Cabarrus County there were 81 cases with two deaths (one is a Virginia man not counted in the North Carolina totals). These totals were last updated at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Independent Tribune had previously reported three total deaths. That was not correct.
The number of cases in Mecklenburg County has climbed to 810 with six deaths. Other nearby county totals were: Stanly, eight cases, no deaths; Union, 83 cases, no deaths; Rowan, 62 cases, two deaths; and Iredell, 54 cases, no deaths.
The Rowan County Health Department said a second patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The patient was in the high risk category due to age and underlying medical conditions. The patient was experiencing serious illness prior to death. The patient’s passing may not be related to the coronavirus.
Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher with many people not being tested. Some people do not show obvious symptoms.
CHA suggests cloth face masks
The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, suggests individuals follow recommendations issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)—especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
The recommendation applies specifically to cloth masks, not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are in short supply and needed most in hospitals and other critical healthcare settings.
For full details on the CDC recommendation and a video tutorial on making a simple cloth mask from common household items, visit the CDC website:
CHA Interim Director Erin Shoe asks all Cabarrus County residents to continue following North Carolina and Cabarrus County stay-at-home orders.
“If you must leave your home for a weekly trip to the grocery store or pharmacy, take proper precautions, like wearing a cloth mask,” said Shoe. “If you engage in an essential activity, like taking a walk, always stay six feet or more away from any people you encounter.”
Cabarrus County residents can direct COVID-19 questions to CHA’s Health Information Line, 704-920-1213 or visit www.cabarrushealth.org.
No utility disconnections through May 31
Following Executive Order 124 issued by Governor Cooper on March 31, the City of Kannapolis and the City of Concord will not disconnect residential utility service for non-payment or assess late fees through May 31.
Kannapolis residential utility customers will be responsible for paying for all usage and, if possible, should continue to pay on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances. In accordance with the Order, the City will develop a payment arrangement plan allowing residential customers to pay off any accumulated charges over at least six months.
Payments may be submitted at the drop box located at City Hall, online at www.kannapolisnc.gov/utilitybilling, by phone, automatic bank drafts or by postal mail.
Please call 704-920-4399 with any questions regarding the City of Kannapolis' response to this Order, including reconnection of terminated water/wastewater service, past due balances prior to March 31, partial payments, repayment options, etc.
Concord customers that were disconnected for nonpayment prior to March 31 will be reconnected if the customer contacts the Customer Care Center to make payment arrangements for the outstanding balance.
City of Concord staff is prepared to discuss reasonable payment arrangements as stated in Section C of the Executive Order.
Payment arrangements may be extended for at least a six-month period for the amounts that accrued over the effective period, including any extension of Executive Order 124 and 180 days thereafter. The six-month payoff period shall be calculated from the date of the termination of Executive Order 124.
Customers should contact the Concord Customer Care team at 704-920-5555 to discuss the City of Concord's response to this order, including reconnection of terminated service, payment options, or other concerns.
Stay at home continues
Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant issued this statement Tuesday:
“We thank you for following the statewide Stay at Home Executive Order. It is very important for all of us to do our part to keep our families and neighbors healthy.
“We are hopeful these precautions will help us weather the pandemic as best as we can. Every day we are working closely with officials at the local, state and national levels and our healthcare entities to be prepared for what may come.
“We know that this virus has abruptly changed our lives, impacted our businesses and non-profits and affected the health of some of our residents.
“Our community is resilient and strong. We have always met every challenge we have faced with determination and perseverance - we are handling this crisis the same way. City staff is going about the daily duties of delivering services to you and your family and planning for better days ahead.
“Please help us by staying home and staying healthy. We look forward to seeing you again in person soon.”
Hinnant and Kannapolis emphasized the importance of following CHA and CDC advice including:
*Adhering to the Stay At Home regulations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
*Do not hoard products, foods or supplies.
*When you do need to go out - do not take your family. Essential errands are not social occasions or family outings. Do not take your entire family with you to do errands.
*Social distancing is important.
*Good Hygiene - Hand sanitizer can be used but soap and water is best. Do not touch your face.