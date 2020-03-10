A good book can help you get lost in an unfamiliar world, welcome you into an amazing new family, or introduce you to animals that can talk. It never judges, doesn’t care who you love, and can teach you valuable life lessons.
Janet Holland Ayers, a librarian in Cabarrus County Schools, knew all of this. She knew the true worth of pages bound together, holding the answer to a young child’s question, or introducing them to a lifelong friend. Janet knew the life-changing abilities that a book can hold.
On Dec. 6, 2019, the community lost an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, educator and friend. Janet’s family knew in their hearts how they would want her legacy defined, how they would wish to honor her passion for life, for reading … and for children.
Their vision became reality as one by one, family, friends and acquaintances brought children’s books to McGill Baptist Church on Dec. 14 as they gathered for Janet’s memorial service. Over 600 books arrived that day — lovingly given in Janet’s memory. The books were passed on to the Cabarrus County Partnership for Children, a nonprofit organization that is distributing this incredible “gift of reading” to hundreds of young learners in the community. “Her family’s decision to request books in her memory was a perfect and lovely tribute” said Ann Benfield, executive director of the Partnership.
Since that day, more books have come in, now totaling more than 900. Several of those came from other church groups.
“We were just extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone. I know Janet would be so pleased to be remembered in this way,” said her husband, Steve Ayers, who is pastor at McGill.
The Ayers family dedication to the continuation of Janet’s work and vision continues to reach out and support vulnerable children with love and care. The Partnership has placed permanent memorial stickers that include a picture of Janet on all the donated books. To date, the books have been distributed to young learners associated with El Puente, Logan Community Child Care Center, Kids Korner, Lockhart Early Learning Center, Bilingual Preschool at Central Drive and at St. James Church, The Mother and Children’s Shelter and My Father’s House. The Partnership hopes to soon distribute others to children in childcare centers throughout Cabarrus County.
“Thank you to all who have helped to spread the importance and joy of Janet’s legacy across our community,” Benfield said.