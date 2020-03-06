Odds are that you know someone with dementia. In fact, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2019 statistics, 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
What is dementia?
“Dementia” is a tricky word and it could take this entire article to describe it. So, in the most simple of terms, dementia is a description of a set of symptoms that happen to people, most commonly describing memory loss but also including other cognitive changes.
Memory loss from dementia can be reversible (for example when you have a really bad infection that “heals” once you have antibiotics) or irreversible, which is due to permanent brain changes (as is the case in Lewy Body Disease, Frontotemporal Dementia, Vascular Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, and some forms of Parkinson’s Disease).
Most people use Alzheimer’s and dementia as interchangeable, and sometimes this is not the case (although memory loss is a key factor of Alzheimer’s Disease). All people with Alzheimer’s Disease will have dementia, but not all people with dementia have Alzheimer’s Disease. For the purpose of this article, we are focusing on Irreversible Dementias, to include Alzheimer’s Disease.
What happens in moderate stages of dementia?
As irreversible dementias progress, those with the disease become increasingly more dependent on their care partners. Some dementias cause the person to display behaviors that could become stress inducing for the care partner. Examples may be repetition of the same stories/questions, difficulty in completing familiar tasks (paying bills, bathing), personality changes (being “on edge” or temperamental/maybe being suspicious of people around them “stealing”), forgetfulness, , incontinence (unable to hold their bowels and bladder). This stage could last years. (for more in depth information, visit alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/stages)
What can be done to help the caregiver
Being prepared is the key to help lessen the burden of the care partner (and the loved ones who care about the care partner).
If you or someone you know have a loved one with dementia, please share with them about our program, The Confident Caregiver, being held at McGill Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program helps the care partner by providing real-life, practical tips to help make caring for the person with dementia more effective.
There will be an educator who takes time to give some practical tips in helping with daily personal hygiene and tasks.
There will be a simulated “home layout” that will give participants an opportunity to learn about safety hazards and how to remedy them. Lastly, there will be a section on emergency preparedness for the time that there may be an unexpected emergency room visit.
At the end, Zachary White (Author of The Unexpected Journey of Caregiving) will be there to share some stories, insight, and advice.
The reality is that the caregiver may feel that they cannot leave their loved one by himself/herself or they may be reluctant to come to the event. It may be possible that others could offer to go for them to take notes or to stay with their loved one while the caregiver goes to the educational session.
What is the cost?
The Confident Caregiver session is free, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged, as lunch will be provided, and there will be times to ask questions and meet with professionals about your caregiving needs.
This event would not be possible without the generosity of McGill Baptist Church for hosting the event, the Rotary Clubs of Cabarrus County helping plan the event, and the Alzheimer’s Association for providing the educators/logistics for the event. Cannon Pharmacy, Home Instead Senior Care and Morningside Assisted Living in Concord are providing a light lunch for the event.
To RSVP or if you have additional questions, please visit tinyurl.com/ConfidentCaregiver or call 1-800-272-3900. Let’s make our caregivers confident.