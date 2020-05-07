Horns honked in rhythm with Stevie Wonder’s "Happy Birthday" as cars decorated with colorful signs and balloons road by Elizabeth Ware’s house to wish her a special birthday.
Not only did she turn 70 Wednesday, May 6, but she also celebrated the 10-year-mark of her breast cancer being in remission.
And that is a miracle, her daughter Patricia Ware said.
Elizabeth, the baby of seven siblings, was not the only woman in her family to receive a breast cancer diagnosis. Her mother and three sisters died before the age of 60 due to the disease. Her mother died at 59, two sisters at 45 and one sister at 48.
When Elizabeth received the diagnosis in 2010, she wasn’t surprised.
Just two weeks before her sixtieth birthday, Elizabeth and her daughter received the news. Patricia cried as the doctor went over the diagnosis, but Elizabeth accepted it with calm and ease. That’s just the way her mother is, Patricia said. Through the whole experience, Elizabeth was always in good spirits.
Patricia had been planning a surprise 60th birthday party for her mother. She considered cancelling it, but after speaking with her son, she decided that life still needed celebrating.
Family and friends gathered in Caldwell Park for the cookout, laughing with good music and food, Patricia said. But as the party wound down, Elizabeth rose to speak, thanking everyone for a lovely time, and then she let them know she had cancer.
The whole group was in silent shock, Patricia said. But Elizabeth encouraged them not to worry. She was going to be alright.
“My mother said, ‘Hey I’ve got it. I’m good. Don’t worry about it,’” Patricia said.
And it was true. Even as Elizabeth began chemo treatments, she kept a smile. Even when her daughter had moments of doubt and worry, she reminded her that everything was going to be alright.
“She used to tell me all the time, ‘Stop crying, I will be okay. Don’t worry about me. I will be okay,’” Patricia said.
And that was a message she shared.
After completing chemo therapy and starting radiation treatments, Elizabeth was asked by her god daughter Misha Miller to speak at a breast cancer event at Life Giving Church in Concord. She said yes and went to speak at the church, letting the message come from her heart. Her daughter still remembers her words today.
“She said that cancer might have her, but she didn’t have it. That stuck with me. My mom said that all the time – everywhere we went,” Patricia remembered. “She also said breast cancer doesn’t only affect women. It affects men too. Go and get checked. If you were scared, she would go with you.”
After that, Elizabeth took on more speaking engagements. Reverends Eric and Reba Imes asked her to speak at their church during a Sunday service that was dedicated to those with and survivors of breast cancer. She also spoke at a fashion show at Life Giving Church and participated in a balloon release for survivors.
Patricia said there were other places her mother spoke at, but after a while, her mother was so busy that there were just too many to keep track. And that was exactly what Patricia wanted.
“My thing was, I didn’t ever want her to slip off into a state of depression. I wasn’t sure how it was going to affect her. I wasn’t sure if she was putting on a front to hide the pain from me,” she said. “I made sure there was always something for her to do. I needed to give her my 100 percent best to keep her busy.”
But as time went on, Patricia’s fears proved unfounded. Elizabeth never had a bad day. She stayed in good spirits even after losing all of her hair, eyebrows, and lashes, Patricia said.
Elizabeth’s body started rejecting the radiation treatment in November. But her doctor said not to worry. It happened sometimes. She stopped treatment and went in for tests.
At her follow up, the doctor let Elizabeth and her daughter know that the treatment had worked, there were no signs of cancer and she was in remission. Patricia burst into tears.
When she remembered that moment, she took take a deep breath as that same feeling of relief washed over her.
“If you knew my mother, you would think, ‘Wow this lady doesn’t let anything bother her.’ Well I cried,” Patricia said. “She didn’t let anything show. She smiled and told the doctor thank you and that she appreciated everything he had done.”
Since then, Elizabeth has been checked once a year to see if the cancer has returned, but tests have always come back negative.
But Elizabeth never worries about them, her daughter said. She keeps an easy smile and her calm manner. Considering her family history, every negative year is a reason to celebrate.
And she still tells people to go and get checked, and if you ask, she might even go with you.