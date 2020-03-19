The federal government has announced expanded Medicare telehealth coverage that will enable beneficiaries to receive a wider range of health care services from doctors without having to travel to a health care facility.
Medicare — administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — will temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for beneficiaries.
“The Trump Administration is taking swift and bold action to give patients greater access to care through telehealth during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Administrator Seema Verma. “These changes allow seniors to communicate with their doctors without having to travel to a health care facility so they can limit risk of exposure and spread of this virus. Clinicians on the frontlines will now have greater flexibility to safely treat our beneficiaries.”
President Trump announced an emergency declaration under the Stafford Act and the National Emergencies Act on March 13. Consistent with the declaration, CMS is expanding Medicare’s telehealth benefits under the 1135 waiver authority and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This guidance and other recent actions by CMS provide regulatory flexibility to ensure that all Americans — particularly high-risk people — are aware of easy-to-use, accessible benefits that can help keep them healthy while helping to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.
Before the announcement, Medicare was only allowed to pay clinicians for telehealth services such as routine visits in certain circumstances. For example, a beneficiary receiving the services must live in a rural area and travel to a local medical facility to get telehealth services from a doctor in a remote location. In addition, the beneficiary would generally not be allowed to receive telehealth services in their home.
The current administration previously expanded telehealth benefits. Over the last two years, Medicare expanded the ability for clinicians to have brief check-ins with their patients through phone, video chat and online patient portals, referred to as “virtual check-ins.” These services are available to beneficiaries and their physicians, providing flexibility, and an easy way for patients who are concerned about illness to remain in their home.
Health care providers, such as doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists and licensed clinical social workers, will be able to offer telehealth to Medicare beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will be able to receive telehealth services in any health care facility, including a physician’s office, hospital, nursing home or rural health clinic, as well as from their homes.
Medicare beneficiaries will be able to receive services through telehealth including common office visits, mental health counseling and preventive health screenings. This will help ensure Medicare beneficiaries, who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, are able to visit their doctor from their home, without having to go to a doctor’s office or hospital, which puts themselves or others at risk. The change broadens telehealth flexibility without regard to the diagnosis of the beneficiary, because at this point it is important to ensure beneficiaries are following guidance from the CDC, including practicing social distancing to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This change will help prevent vulnerable beneficiaries from unnecessarily entering a health care facility.
As part of this announcement, patients will be able to access their doctors using more communication tools including telephones that have audio and video capabilities, making it easier for beneficiaries and doctors to connect.
Clinicians can bill immediately for dates of service starting March 6. Telehealth services are paid under the Physician Fee Schedule at the same amount as in-person services. Medicare coinsurance and deductible still apply for these services. Additionally, the HHS Office of Inspector General is providing flexibility for health care providers to reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits paid by federal health care programs.
To read the fact sheet on the announcement, visit: https://go.cms.gov/3d5jkXn. For more information, visit www.coronavirus.gov.