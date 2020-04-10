CABARRUS COUNTY — Teacher supplements have been a serious point of discussion over the last several years during budget meetings in the County and they will once again be an emphasis when budgets are finalized in the coming weeks and months.
But one item that has been brought up over the last few weeks is an apparent disparity between teacher supplements and principal supplements.
A long conversation began when it was discovered that principals in Cabarrus County Schools appear to be top 10 in the state in supplements while teachers rank in the 30s.
The realization has brought up the question: if those numbers are true, how much are teachers valued in the district? Board of Education member Cindy Fertenbaugh has been asked that directly.
“My response is that the Board and District leadership have repeatedly shown the importance of teacher pay and supplements, including requesting reinstatement of Master's degree pay,” she said. “We communicate with our legislators in Raleigh to improve educational spending. We have ranked a supplement increase first on our expansion priorities in four out of the last five years.
“The Commissioners understand with certainty that is our priority. We must also realize there are limits to increasing County allocations and we must also provide for other District services such as mental health and opening new schools.
“Just like with students improving their skills year over year, I hope that teachers will see that supplements have continually been increased and we're not finished yet.”
Some teachers though still wonder if they are valued as they should be and if the district is putting as much emphasis on raising teacher supplements as they would like.
But with that question comes more questions: How did the district get to where it is in the first place? And how do the Board of Education and County’s actions over the last few years indicate where their priorities are?
It’s a complicated series of questions but they can be answered. But first, what are supplements and how did Cabarrus County get to where it is with them?
What is the recent history of supplements in Cabarrus County Schools?
So what are teacher supplements? A teacher supplement in North Carolina is additional money added to a yearly salary that is contributed by the county the school is associated with.
Different counties have different ways in which they distribute their supplements, but in Cabarrus, the supplement is based off of a percentage of the teacher’s individual salary. That percentage for the 2019-20 fiscal year was 9 percent. So if a teacher made $40,000 this year in base salary, their supplement would be $3,600, so their total salary for the year would be $43,600.
Local supplements are funded by the county through sales and property tax. Teachers’ base salaries are funded by the state.
According to the statistical profile for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Cabarrus County Schools teachers averaged a supplement of $3,776 in 2019-20 which ranks 33rd in the state. The average in the state is $5,216.
(The accuracy of these numbers has some caveats to it, but we’ll get to that in a minute.)
As for principals in Cabarrus County, the average supplement is $18,620 ranking ninth in the state. The average is $14,429.
Now, about the numbers here. First, it is very difficult to tell how perfectly accurate they are. For example, Kannapolis City Schools’ supplement is listed as $2,913. However, this district pulls funds from both Cabarrus and Rowan County so this could likely skew their numbers.
Second, some schools when submitting their average supplements don’t know the exact number when they are asked and will give the poll what they think it is rather than what they know it is which could mess with the numbers a bit again.
Finally, while the averages are calculated on the website, outliers are included. For example, Rowan-Salisbury County Schools’ teacher supplement is listed as $33,258. If that number is taken out (because it is more than $24,000 more than the next closest district — hence the outlier designation), the average teacher supplement falls to $4,972. It’s not a huge difference, but a difference nonetheless.
This is simply something to understand when looking at the numbers.
The real way to look at the significance of Cabarrus County’s average teacher supplement is to compare it to Counties of similar size and growth rate in the state.
According to an article done by the News and Observer in December, Cabarrus County was sixth in population growth (17.1 percent) from 2010 to 2018 in North Carolina. The district has 2,411 teachers.
Taking that into account, similar counties in the state are Johnston, Union, Durham and New Hanover. (Durham would be an outlier here though because it raised teacher salaries separate of the state several years ago)
Here is a table of where Cabarrus County stands in relation to teacher, principal and assistant principal supplements.
Teacher Supplements by Similar Population Growth
|County
|# Teachers
|Growth
|Teacher Supp
|Ast. Prin. Supp
|Principal Supp
|Johnston
|2,450
|17.7
|5,353
|8,641
|15,137
|Cabarrus
|2,411
|17.1
|3,776
|8,018
|18,620
|Union
|2,573
|15.0
|4,448
|6,197
|18,999
|Durham
|2,361
|14.7
|7,487
|9,858
|35,301
|N. Hanover
|2,013
|14.2
|4,037
|6,918
|18,099
This table though does not tell the entire story. There are three very important things to note here aside from Durham’s numbers being as far above the others as they are.
Important things to note
1. The state made a decision several years ago to raise the salaries of principals and assistant principals
A large reason for the discrepancy between administrator supplements and salaries that are seen is based off of a budget decision from North Carolina as a whole.
“The state was falling way behind in teacher supplements and salary,” Cabarrus County Board of Education member Barry Shoemaker said. “At one point we were 48th in the nation. So the General Assembly realized that they needed to do something about it. So on the state side, they started increasing teacher salary. It started as early as ’14 and then began ramping up.
“And one of the areas that they realized that they were woefully underpaid was the assistant principal salaries and the districts were all having a difficult time even getting assistant principals, because assistant principals work as many hours as a principal does. They don’t get to leave until several hours after the school closes. the state realized that they had to do something about AP pay.”
He continued: “I believe that was what led to the real increase and that’s why you see the numbers shoot up. It was more state-induced.”
He continued: “And I think that was what led to the real increase and that’s why you see the numbers shoot up. It was more state-induced.”
Counties across the board in the state saw large jumps in teacher supplements starting around 2014-15 which can be seen here:
Principal Supplements
|County
|2014/15
|2015/16
|2016/17
|2017/18
|2018/19
|2019/20
|Johnston
|9,485
|16,854
|16,631
|17,449
|16,698
|16,137
|Cabarrus
|10,526
|14,376
|14,367
|15,515
|17,616
|18,620
|Union
|10,901
|11,038
|13,598
|19,120
|18,483
|18,999
|Durham
|33,065
|24,661
|28,703
|33,902
|35,444
|35,301
|New Hanover
|10,988
|10,816
|15,810
|17,063
|18,032
|18,099
So while it may, at times, appear the Cabarrus County principal supplement shot up in recent years, that was largely the result of a change by the state.
2. More state changes have made Counties extend their funds further than they may have wanted
North Carolina legislators passed a law in 2016 limiting class sizes for grades K-3. The law went into effect for the 2018-19 school year with some modifications, but the effects have already been felt in Cabarrus County in two ways.
First, for example, with the extremely high growth rate in Northwest Cabarrus County, Cox Mill Elementary School has had to re-align as more and more students get moved out to mobile units on campuses.
Second, because of the decreased class size, schools are having to add those mobile units — and teachers as a result — so they don’t go over the allotted class number.
This obviously adds teachers to the district — which is a good thing — but it also adds more needed money to the County budget for supplements. This change at the state level has caused headaches for the Cabarrus County Board of Education as well as teachers, students and parents.
“That is where the frustration begins and continues and you can quote me on that,” Board of Education member Holly Grimsley said. “Because that is a frustration. When people are making decisions at a higher level that we have to abide by and we have no choice and they do not truly or clearly understand the repercussions, nor do they provide additional funding for that and they push it down to the local levels to figure out: No. 1, it’s unfair, and No. 2, it causes a lot more chaos than we even continuously have to deal with.
“So therefore you’ve got that picture already that we’re struggling to make improvements and updates and remodels to older buildings, now you’ve got to go back and figure out the reductions to classroom size where those schools were not built to maintain those classroom numbers, nor the number of teachers now that it requires to teach that same level, i.e. elementary. So it’s very, very frustrating because they’re up there making these decisions and I’m not sure how much they listen to the locals who have to make it happen.”
She continued: “Even though you know it’s their goal to enhance education, when you think about lowering classrooms, more individual attention to a less number of kids for an individual teacher, that all sounds really good, but when you go to put that into practice into that building that was not meant to do that it causes a huge fallout.”
3. The County and Board of Education have been making an effort to increase the supplement
Teacher supplements have been a huge topic of conversation in Cabarrus County for the better part of a decade, but over the last seven or eight years, changes have been made.
Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris came on the board in 2012, and soon after, the Commissioners began having discussions about the supplement.
An increase was made first in 2013 and it has been going up since. The supplement was pretty stagnant from 2008 to 2014.
Cabarrus County Teacher Supplements on average by year
|Year
|Amount
|08-09
|2,165
|09-10
|2,281
|10-11
|2,245
|11-12
|2,626
|12-13
|2,626
|13-14
|2,509
|14-15
|3,029
|15-16
|3,053
|16-17
|3,053
|17-18
|3,140
|18-19
|3,451
|19-20
|3,776
“We felt like it needed attention and so we began to make increases each year thereafter knowing that they weren’t as much as we would perhaps like for them to be, or perhaps teachers would like for them to be, but in an attempt to try to get up to the state average we kind of set a target over a period of years that we would get up to that state average,” Morris said. “Of course during that time the state average also crept up too because other counties were making adjustments at the same time and so we’ve been pretty diligent in those efforts to get it to the point where we are now.”
The challenge with getting up to the average is that it is a moving target every single year, so while the County may think the average is going to be one thing five years down the road and tries to pace itself to get there at a certain speed, that number could go up which would render the County’s rate too slow.
Ben Spencer is a seventh grade social studies teacher at Harris Road Middle School. He was the district’s teacher of the year in 2008-09.
He spoke with the County last year about the need to increase the teacher supplement, but his idea was a little less about state average and more about comparative average.
"I spoke before the Board of Commissioners last spring. I pulled my information from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. Using that source document, which looked to be the best document available at the time, it appeared to me that we were between 33 and 35,” Spencer said. “And that's what I brought before the County Commissioners. That's out of 100 counties, but when you compare us to comparable counties, like Union and New Hanover, it looks according to the document that we are noticeably behind them.
“I know that those documents can be interpreted in a number of different ways, so it’s easy to get lost in the weeds, but my big concern and the big thing I’ve tried to broach with the commissioners is that they make it a priority to pay us comparable to comparative counties, counties that are like us.”
Morris and the commissioners have been listening to teachers like Spencer and the Board of Education and they have made an effort to increase the supplement. Last year they, along with the BOE, doubled the increase in the supplement from what they were doing before moving from eight percent to nine percent.
The County Commissioners plan to do the same thing this year as does the BOE which listed increasing the supplement to 10 percent as the No. 1 priority on Operational Expansion for General Education at the Budget Work Session on March 23.
“We’ve still got a ways to go, but each year we’re chipping away at it and I think it’s always been a major focal point,” Board Member Shoemaker said.
Morris echoed those sentiments.
“Obviously it’s an important issue,” he said. “It’s important to us or we would not have made the efforts that we’ve made to try to get it up there.”
Complications
So what is the point of contention? The County and Board appear to be making efforts to raise the supplement and teachers like Spencer have been very civil in trying to remind leaders it is an important thing to address, so why is there any contention at all?
It is there for a couple of key reasons.
First, the optics of being around 33rd in the state in teacher supplements do not sit well with a lot of educators.
And when the fact is added that Cabarrus County has grown even faster over the last decade than counties with similar growth and teacher numbers such as Chatham, Currituck, Union, Durham, Buncombe and Alamance-Burlington, and their supplements remain lower than theirs, it leads some to ask why.
For others it could even lead them to asking how much they are valued. Some have asked Board Member Fertenbaugh that exact question and brought up the idea on social media, as well.
It has not led Spencer to that point, but he does believe there is room for improvement monetarily which could help answer such a challenging idea.
"I've taught in Cabarrus County for 20 years, and I've always felt valued as a teacher,” Spencer said. “I’ve felt valued by the Board of Education and by the County at large. Changing supplement pay to a percentage of teacher salary was a forward-thinking decision. That being said, I think the County is coming around to the idea that we need to do a better job with the supplement pay to keep us competitive with comparable counties. There's room for growth in the future."
Teacher pay has always been something Fertenbaugh has focused on. It’s a very important issue to her and one she wants to see improve, as well, and she believes the Board of Education has made significant strides in improvement over the last few years.
“Teacher pay has concerned me for a long time,” she said. “When asked about teacher pay, I like to share the historical improvements with teacher supplements, and how those gradual improvements continue to benefit the supplement situation today.
“Until 2013-14, teacher supplements were based on a fixed chart and the number of years of the teacher's experience. When the supplement schedule was changed to be a percentage, a teacher no longer needs to wait to gain additional years of experience. The Commissioners have committed to honor the local supplement percentage on the new full salary, after the state gives an increase. In addition, we have been improving the supplements by increasing the percentage nearly every year. The overall cost of the supplement is significant and includes the additional State Retirement Plan contribution and the associated employer payroll taxes. Any increase in the supplement must become a recurring expense as opposed to a one-time expense. That is the significant reason why the supplement is being increased over several years, to allow the tax revenues to continue increasing.
“I am confident that our Board will continue to make the supplement a top priority.”
As much as the County and Board of Education can make the supplement a point of emphasis though, it is certainly possible some teachers will decide they can’t wait for their salary or supplement to come up and may move on.
Which is one of the other reasons why teachers are asking for more in their supplement. In North Carolina a teacher’s pension is based off of their four highest consecutively paid years on average.
So, say a veteran teacher in Cabarrus County believes they aren’t being paid as much as they would like to live off of in retirement, they could go to Union County or Johnston County and finish their final four years there to give them more after they’re done teaching.
Mecklenburg would be an option as well due to the proximity.
Some teachers could decide to do this but Cabarrus County hopes to keep this from happening.
“We know that going to a district with a higher supplement may be enticing for some as they move toward retirement,” Board Member Fertenbaugh said. “We hope that they will see CCS as a preferred place to work and want to finish their career here with the community relationships they have already built.
“Keep in mind that the supplement is paid from local tax revenues. Cabarrus cannot compete with Mecklenburg tax revenues generated from many large corporations and their buildings.”
Spencer has been teaching in Cabarrus County for 20 years. He likes where he is both as an educator and as a father whose children are in the district.
He just wants the district to maintain its excellence and retain the educators they have in place and he doesn’t want the supplement to be a roadblock.
"I think teachers want this to be a collaborative process," he said. "We understand that this isn't a black-and-white issue and there isn't going to be a magic wand that makes everything perfect. We just really want to encourage the County Commissioners to make it a priority to keep us competitive with counties of a similar size and makeup.
"Because if we're not competitive that's going to affect public education in Cabarrus County. If we're not comparative with Union County, and if we don't lessen the gap with nearby Mecklenburg, over time we're going to have a drain of teachers. I'm also a parent who has a child in the system, and I want to make sure that my county is being competitive to attract the best teachers.
“That's important to me both as a teacher and as a taxpayer."
One final note
Taxes are a big part of this no matter how it’s looked at. Teacher supplements are paid off of sales and property taxes and if the County wants to go up to 10 percent that will result in an additional burden for tax payers in Cabarrus.
The raise up to 10 percent this year is broken down as such: by the Board of Education chipping in half a percent it will be contributing $782,500 in recurring payments to the increase. The County will be chipping in the same amount on its end.
That money will come by way of sales tax which currently sits at 70 cents a hundred. By raising the supplement to 10 percent, the Board of Education is effectively contributing 1/3 of a cent of what would be a burden on tax payers in the County. The County is also contributing 1/3 of a cent with that burden going to the tax payer.
One cent raise on County taxes amounts to around $1.57 million. Two cents is around $3.14 million.
We say that to say this: one question that could logically come up is, why don’t the County and Board of Education just raise the teacher supplement all the way up to 14 percent to get to the state average?
“If we were to increase the teachers’ supplement to 14 percent, well if you take 1 percent and multiply it by five, that would be $7.85 million, now how many cents added to the County property taxes is that?” Board Member Shoemaker said. “We’d have to raise our taxes by four cents a hundred just to get our teachers to 14 percent and that would be the only thing the citizens get out of it, and so the tax payers might balk at that.”
It is a consideration County Commissioners have to consider every year.
“The difficult task that comes to us is: how do we justify everything that we’re doing to the tax payers because during that time we’ve had increases in our tax rate?” Steve Morris said. “So we’ve got tremendous pressure on capital construction for schools trying to keep up with the growth and facilities-wise, and so we have to try to balance those things out and be able to justify what we’re doing to the tax payers at the same time that we’re looking at a lot of other issues.”
What’s Next
The Board of Education has a business meeting April 20 in which it could adopt the proposed 2020-21 budget.
The plan is to increase the supplement to 10 percent when the budget is approved.
“We’re going to raise it another percent so that will get us to the 10 percent level,” Board Member Shoemaker said.
While the COVID-19 crisis has caused a lot of issues in the County and nation, Shoemaker does not believe there will be a holdup on the supplements this year.
“We don’t know yet, everything is still looking through a glass really darkly, and so, we do not know what the future holds,” Shoemaker said. “Right now we’re still on track to do our middle school and all of our school projects, so they’re not going to be held up at this point. If the sales tax issue continues on, you could hear us having conversations about, ‘What are we doing about building this middle school? What are we doing about this next thing that we’re going to build?’ All these things could be tied into the ripple effects, so we just don’t know the impact yet.”
He continued: “Sales tax is the great unknown as to what it will affect, but the teacher’s supplement will not be affected by the sales tax. The Board and the Administration feel like, unless the County comes back and says, ‘We have really gotten hurt by COVID-19,’ there’s an understanding we’re on track to get the supplement.”
After the Board of Education approves its budget, it will pass it on to the County Commissioners who will hope to approve their budget in June.
There is plenty to talk about on their end as well, including how COVID-19 could affect the County money-wise, but supplements will be a priority, according to Morris.
“Our board does consider (raising teacher supplements) to be an important thing,” he said, “and that’s why we have made those efforts to do it.”