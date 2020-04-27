Ashleigh Miller

Ashleigh Miller formed part of the National FFA Organization program in 2017 and her students have won numerous FFA contests in the region, state, and national competitions.

 Courtesy Photo

Congratulations to Ashleigh Miller, Mount Pleasant Middle School teacher, who has been named the 2020 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (NCASWCD) and the Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD). Congratulations are also in order for winning CCS students in the annual Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Contest.

Ashleigh Miller formed part of the National FFA Organization program in 2017 and her students have won numerous FFA contests in the region, state, and national competitions. Miller's FFA students held a school-wide “Ag-stravaganza” event where students could learn more about forestry, aquatic resources, wildlife, recycling, soils, and everything related to agriculture.

The Conservation Education Teacher of the Year Award is one of the many awards given by the NCASWCD. There are eight soil and water conservation “Areas” in North Carolina, and districts send their top candidate. The winner is selected from applications sent from across the state. Congratulations to all Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation Contest winners!

2020 Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation Contest Winners

 

Kindergarten Bookmark-Natalie Bennett-Patriots STEM Elementary School

First Grade Bookmark-Mackenzie Nicely-Weddington Hills Elementary School

Second Grade Bookmark-Georgia Lewis-Weddington Hills Elementary School

 

Fifth Grade Poster

First Place-Nicholas Morgan-R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School

 

Sixth Grade Poster

First Place District and Second Place Area 8-Nera Bevenour-Harris Road Middle School

Second Place-Brendan Ciampi-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Third Place-Caitlin Torres-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

 

Sixth Grade Essay

First Place-Madison Nicholson-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Second Place-Saria Reyes Aviles-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Third Place-Naomi Henderson-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

 

Sixth Grade Computer Slide Show

First Place District and First Place Area 8-Hannah Fort-Harris Road Middle School

Second Place-Xinia Rodriguez-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Third Place-Emily Jaramillo Castro-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

 

Seventh Grade Public Speaking

First Place District and Area 8-Ariel Odugba-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Second Place-Carter Rowland-Mount Pleasant Middle School

Third Place-Jasmine Olson-Hickory Ridge Middle School

 

Eighth Grade Public Speaking

Second Place-Elijah Scott-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

 

Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation District

Conservation Teacher of the Year

Ashleigh Miller-Mount Pleasant Middle School

 

About NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts

​The NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (NCASWCD) is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization that was created in 1944 to represent the interests of the 96 local soil and water conservation districts and the 492 district supervisors who direct their local district’s conservation. NCASWCD recommends policies for legislation on state and national levels, and provides representation to several committees, commissions and boards working on conservation protection and education initiatives. For more information, please visit http://www.ncaswcd.org.

Recommended for you