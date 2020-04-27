Congratulations to Ashleigh Miller, Mount Pleasant Middle School teacher, who has been named the 2020 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (NCASWCD) and the Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD). Congratulations are also in order for winning CCS students in the annual Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Contest.
Ashleigh Miller formed part of the National FFA Organization program in 2017 and her students have won numerous FFA contests in the region, state, and national competitions. Miller's FFA students held a school-wide “Ag-stravaganza” event where students could learn more about forestry, aquatic resources, wildlife, recycling, soils, and everything related to agriculture.
The Conservation Education Teacher of the Year Award is one of the many awards given by the NCASWCD. There are eight soil and water conservation “Areas” in North Carolina, and districts send their top candidate. The winner is selected from applications sent from across the state. Congratulations to all Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation Contest winners!
2020 Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation Contest Winners
Kindergarten Bookmark-Natalie Bennett-Patriots STEM Elementary School
First Grade Bookmark-Mackenzie Nicely-Weddington Hills Elementary School
Second Grade Bookmark-Georgia Lewis-Weddington Hills Elementary School
Fifth Grade Poster
First Place-Nicholas Morgan-R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School
Sixth Grade Poster
First Place District and Second Place Area 8-Nera Bevenour-Harris Road Middle School
Second Place-Brendan Ciampi-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Third Place-Caitlin Torres-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Sixth Grade Essay
First Place-Madison Nicholson-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Second Place-Saria Reyes Aviles-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Third Place-Naomi Henderson-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Sixth Grade Computer Slide Show
First Place District and First Place Area 8-Hannah Fort-Harris Road Middle School
Second Place-Xinia Rodriguez-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Third Place-Emily Jaramillo Castro-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Seventh Grade Public Speaking
First Place District and Area 8-Ariel Odugba-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Second Place-Carter Rowland-Mount Pleasant Middle School
Third Place-Jasmine Olson-Hickory Ridge Middle School
Eighth Grade Public Speaking
Second Place-Elijah Scott-C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation District
Conservation Teacher of the Year
Ashleigh Miller-Mount Pleasant Middle School
About NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts
The NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (NCASWCD) is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization that was created in 1944 to represent the interests of the 96 local soil and water conservation districts and the 492 district supervisors who direct their local district’s conservation. NCASWCD recommends policies for legislation on state and national levels, and provides representation to several committees, commissions and boards working on conservation protection and education initiatives. For more information, please visit http://www.ncaswcd.org.