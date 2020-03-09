CHARLOTTE - The 3rd Annual Taking the Mask Off Immune Disorders event will take place Saturday, May 9, at Discovery Place in uptown Charlotte.
The annual educational fundraiser for the Advocacy and Awareness for Immune Disease Association (AAIDA) will feature several guest speakers, as well as hands-on learning activities for adults and children alike.
Many people are familiar with autoimmune diseases (such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus and Multiple Sclerosis), which occur when the body attacks its own tissue and cells, and affect around 23 million people in the United States.
A rare type of immune disorder, called Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PI), are due to genetic defects in the immune system that a person is born with, which causes it to malfunction or a part of it is missing completely. PI affects around 250,000 Americans. There are thousands of immune disorders and conditions, with new ones discovered almost daily.
“AAIDA’s May 9th event is designed to educate the public about various immune disorders, vaccinations, as well as to provide skills on managing life with a chronic disease,” says Lauren Dunlap, an Executive Director of AAIDA, which organizes the fundraiser each year.
AAIDA’s purpose is to educate patients and providers, to advocate for patients living with immune disorders and to make strides in research to find cures and novel treatment options for these diseases. The organization was founded by the Charlotte patient-doctor team of Lauren Dunlap and Dr. Maeve O’Connor.
“This educational forum is an opportunity for the public to hear new information and increase their personal bank of knowledge about various conditions and disorders,” Dunlap said.
In addition to patient-focused seminars and activities, up to 2 hours of CNE’s will be provided at no cost to Registered Nurses who attend all 4 evening presentations. Tickets are $30. The hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. A family 4-pack is $100. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
For additional information or to register for the event, please visit www.GoDoAaida.org or call 704-993-8389.