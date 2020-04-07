CABARRUS COUNTY — Superintendent Chris Lowder gave an extensive update on what the school district is doing during the closures due to COVID-19 at Monday’s Board of Education Meeting.
Lowder discussed several key points including curriculum, graduation requirements, non-certified employee pay and construction.
Non-certified employee pay
One of the biggest discussion points on many minds has been how non-certified employees will continue to get paid considering their jobs require them to be on campus for their work such as with a bus driver or a teacher’s assistant.
The state of North Carolina wrote a new policy at the end of March allowing all employees to be given a paid state of emergency leave. That extends to non-certified employees. The policy reads:
- Non-mandatory employees (including temporary and permanent employees, as well as employees who report to work for reduced hours) who are unable to telework who have not been authorized by their supervisor to continue to report to work will receive paid State of Emergency Leave up to the maximum hours allowed if they cannot telework because their position duties cannot be performed remotely and reasonable alternate remote work is not feasible or productive, as determined by the employer. Mandatory employees who have a reduced on-site schedule, at the discretion of the employer, may take paid State of Emergency Leave for the balance of hours where they have not been assigned on-site or remote duties.
- For part-time employees with irregular schedules, paid State of Emergency Leave should be based upon the employee’s average hours per week over the course of the previous month. In no case will paid State of Emergency Leave exceed 40 hours per week. Part-time employees shall receive a pro-rated share of the 168 State of Emergency Leave hours.
Cabarrus County Schools has already implemented this policy.
“The state did implement emergency leave pay which evidently mirrors pretty closely to what the University system has but we did not have that,” Lowder said. “And so, what they really did was give a pretty significant portion of our workforce leave that they could take that was provided by the state.”
In addition to that, for those individuals who must continue to go into work on campus such as child nutrition workers and bus drivers transporting them, they are being paid time and a half.
Curriculum and Graduation requirements
On the education side, CCS began new instruction Monday with online classes.
This is part of a three-phase plan executed by the district which started with a two-week supplemental program for the original closing of the schools, continued with a one-week practice period last week, and finally moves into its third phase Monday.
One key point to this program is students’ grades cannot be affected negatively by the new system. While grades can be taken, a child’s grades can only improve due to the fact schools cannot guarantee access to a device, WIFI or a consistent learning environment.
That is under state guidance.
“We really want to encourage the students to stay engaged and connected to their school community in case we do come back on May 18 which is what we are scheduled to do at this point,” Lowder said.
You can read a more detailed account of the district’s plan from Dr. Crystal Hill here.
Lowder also detailed changes for the seniors and how their graduation could be affected.
“The Department of Public Instruction provided a process to evaluate our progress in graduation requirements for seniors, that’s also something we’ve had a lot of questions about,” he said. “(This) will only require a minimum of 22 credits, so right now Cabarrus County Schools requires 27.
“But the state has pretty much come in and said there’s only 22 credits required which is obviously to recognize the situation we’re in.”
Construction
Cabarrus County is one of the fastest growing areas in the state of North Carolina, and consequently, there is a lot of construction going on.
Currently, a new high school is being built, a new elementary school is in progress and a new middle school is on the horizon as well.
Lowder wanted to reassure everyone things are still running smoothly on that front.
“This has not affected construction,” he said. “Construction continues, it’s one of the things that’s kind of carved out and so they move on with that.”
Public Hearing
Cabarrus County Board of Education also held a public hearing on the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year.
Individuals were able to call into the meeting due to the fact that it was closed because of social distancing guidelines in the state.
There were no members of the public who spoke.