Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Online worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship: 10:30 a.m. Service on church Facebook page. Sermon: “Promise Keeper (Part 1).” Scripture: John 14:1-14..
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 11 a.m. Drive-in church service with AM radio audio. No Sunday school. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Following Jesus without Shaming God.” Scriptures: I Peter 3:13-22.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Knowing the Way.” Scripture: Psalm 31:1-5;15-16; I Peter 2:2-10; John 14:1-14.