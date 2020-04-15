Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald Guest Preacher: Dr. Heidi Miller of Pfeiffer University. Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. All Services will be online. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: Scripture:
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “Any Doubts?” Scripture: John 20:19-31
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road; Online Facebook Message at "New Gilead Reformed Church". No Church School or on-site worship this Sunday. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon "Do Not Doubt, But Believe" Scriptures John 20:19-31, I Peter 1:3-9, Acts 2:42-47.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Online Facebook Live and YouTube. Sermon: “So Send I YOU!” Scripture: Psalm 16; I Peter 1:3-9; John 20:19-31.