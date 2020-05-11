CONCORD — At 2:46 p.m. Sunday, May 10, the Concord Fire Department was called to a commercial structure fire at 1120 Copperfield Blvd NE at the Sleep Inn.
Fire units and crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes of being dispatched and confirmed an outside fire on the structure and in the flower bed area, according to a release from the fire department.
Firefighters quickly deployed hoses to extinguish the fire and began looking for any fire extension into the structure.
Crew members used thermal imaging cameras to find any hidden fire. They determined that the fire had extended up the side of the building inside of the wall. Firefighters then removed a portion of the outside wall to find the hidden flames.
The building’s occupants were sheltered in their rooms as firefighters remained in the structure to ensure their safety.
A total of 19 firefighters responded to the alarm. The Kannapolis Fire Department assisted Concord fire.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $8,000.00.
The cause of the fire is believed to be improperly discarded smoking material, but it is still under investigation, officials said.
No injuries were reported.