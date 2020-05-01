KANNAPOLIS — Stewart-Haas Racing transporters have joined the fight against COVID-19 and traversed the country to do it.
The team based in Kannapolis has repurposed to transport trucks — usually used for moving cars from race to race — into vehicles for delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to Novant Health.
The medical facility asked Stewart-Haas Racing for helping getting items such as masks, gloves and face shields to their workers and the team scoured the country for more than 2 million items of PPE.
“If you want something done quickly and efficiently, partner with a NASCAR team,” Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain, Novant Health, said. “Stewart-Haas Racing stepped up in a big way. They took hold of a complex logistical situation and delivered life-saving equipment to Novant Health. The masks they delivered will ensure our supply of this critical necessity is replenished.”
PPE is still a great need across the state of North Carolina as there are still attempts being made to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there were 10,509 cases of the virus in the state and 378 deaths.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), has said the state is moving in the right direction with testing and tracing the virus, but it will be a lot harder to stop the spread if those working directly with these patients don’t have the gear to protect them.
Many states are not as hard hit as North Carolina by COVID-19 and some have reached out to help others in this time of need.
In recent weeks the state of Washington shipped ventilators to New York because the need was greater there, and Stewart-Haas Racing was able to collect PPE across the nation to bring help back to North Carolina.
The team was happy to help Novant Health in its time of need as it deals with this battle on the front lines every day.
“We’ve always had a good, neighborly rapport with Novant Health, and when they asked if we could help pick up some PPE supplies, we immediately said yes,” Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing, said. “Credit to our truck drivers, Rick Hodges and Steve Mitchell, for making the overnight trip and picking up this needed equipment.
“We’ve all been practicing social distancing and adhering to stay-at-home orders, but to be able to go a step further and contribute to what Novant Health is doing to combat this virus – that’s something we take a lot of pride in and we’ll do again without hesitation.”
Many NASCAR teams have joined the fight against COVID-19 since the World Health Organization deemed the outbreak a pandemic in March.
The NASCAR Research and Development Center has started manufacturing face shields, Team Penske driver Joey Logano established a $1 million response and recovery fund and Roush Fenway Racing teamed up to help produce ventilators.
Efforts like that have made the push to get back racing a reality. NASCAR announced a seven-race schedule starting in Darlington in the middle of the month and four more races will be run across all three series in Charlotte on Memorial Day Weekend.