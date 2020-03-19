CONCORD – Thursday, elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Midland and Mt. Pleasant announced State of Emergency declarations due to COVID-19.
The declarations will help the County and municipalities seek federal funding when appropriate for administrative support and proactive resource mobilization related to COVID-19 preparation, response and recovery. The declarations also give the entities the authority to take action against anyone who may attempt to sell goods or services at excessive prices and to ensure that people adhere to the restrictions on gatherings.
Leaders are tracking federal and state discussions about funding to support secondary impacts of COVID-19, including the effect on local businesses. Proposed solutions are not yet determined and do not necessarily rely on a local State of Emergency.
"This unprecedented health emergency has required all of us to make major changes in our lives in order to minimize the spread of the virus in our community," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said in a statement. "This Declaration will give Concord additional resources (Thursday) and in the future to combat the effects on our community."
“The state of emergency does not change how we are responding to this public health crisis or in our delivery of services to you," Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. "It is a formality that allows us to take measures needed to protect us and to hopefully seek federal financial aid to help our health departments respond to COVID-19 and to apply for any federal aid which may help our community recover. We hope the drastic measures we are taking today will help us flatten the curve and thus protect the health of our residents."
CHA update
The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA)—Cabarrus County’s public health authority—announced the North Carolina State Lab confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Cabarrus on Monday. Since then, the CHA has learned a non-resident traveling through Cabarrus County tested positive and is receiving care in a local facility while the North Carolina State Lab confirms the COVID-19 diagnosis.
The CHA will continue operating the Public Health Command Center out of its Kannapolis facility. Representatives from Cabarrus County Emergency Management and local hospital systems are also staffing the center and coordinating resources.
What does the State of Emergency mean to you?
The State of Emergency announcement does not impact daily functions of government and private service agencies, including:
- Private and public electric, water, gas and internet service providers will continue normal operations
- County and city services, including garbage, recycling, stormwater, water and sewer systems, and social and veterans services will continue normal operations
- Public safety departments, including police, fire and EMS, are staffed at normal levels and available when needs arise
Last week, local agencies began implementing changes to events and operations of the public library system, and park and recreation departments to meet federal and state guidelines on mass gatherings. Other announcements about non-essential services may be forthcoming from each individual entity.
What can you do?
This is not a natural disaster, such as a hurricane or winter weather. Your ability to obtain food, water or other necessities is not in jeopardy. Make practical purchases for your household needs. A sensible way to help our most vulnerable populations is to avoid stockpiling or hoarding supplies. Residents should also heed recommendations about social distancing.
