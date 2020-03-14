Spring flowers

Thursday, March 19, is the first day of Spring. With all the gloom and potential sickness being reported, we thought you might like to see some of the flowers that are trying to brighten our days. Mark Plemmons/Independent Trbune

Thursday, March 19, is the first official day of Spring, but the flowers didn't wait for the calendar. Many like these are bursting with color across Cabarrus County.

Spring flowers

More spring flowers herald the pending arrival of spring in Cabarrus County. Mark Plemmons/Independent Tribune

Tags

Recommended for you