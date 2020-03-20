Non-certified staff in Cabarrus County Schools are concerned their health and safety is not being taken seriously by the district.
Several have had issues with the type of work they are being asked to do during the two-week mandated closing of schools by Governor Roy Cooper on March 14.
After this mandate, it was determined individuals who are paid hourly or bi-weekly such as teacher’s assistants and bus drivers had four options per the CCs’s release of reporting guidelines:
- Staff who feel safe, may report to their home school.
- Take a leave day (annual, sick if you are sick, or new absence code 24: school closure)
- Make up time within the pay period under principal or supervisor approval.
- Take reduced pay for hours not worked.
Simply put, workers such as custodians and office staff must work hours to get paid without taking leave. Many of these individuals also don’t have the option to work from home so they are being asked to find hours in other ways.
“I came into work today and they told us that we have to clean rooms in order to make our hours,” one teacher’s assistant said. “They also told us that there is a different kind of leave that we can take, but we can’t use it until we’ve used up all our sick leave and annual leave first.”
Non-certified workers are teacher's assistants, behavioral management technicians, EC job coaches, school nutrition, bus driver, clerical, custodial, office staff, treasurers, facilities and operations, transportation, mechanics and support staff.
Some have expressed concern the district is not taking their safety seriously and that being asked to clean during a pandemic puts their health at risk.
The school district insists non-certified employees don’t have to do this work, especially if it makes them uncomfortable.
“We are offering bus drivers and other employees whose regular jobs are dependent upon students being in school alternative work options,” Ronnye Boone, Cabarrus County Schools Chief Communications Officer, said. “These include working with our maintenance department, performing custodial duties, completing grounds work and working in support of our meal sites. All of these positions are short-term assignments and are completely voluntary.”
When Gov. Cooper made the decision to shut down the schools things got complicated.
CCS had called an emergency meeting for March 15 shortly before Cooper made his announcement which took everything out of the district’s hands.
“When the governor closed down schools for two weeks (March 14), he, in essence, made that the state is now driving a lot of the stuff that we’re doing,” Superintendent Chris Lowder said. “So because the state is driving a lot of things that we’re doing, we have to wait for guidance from the state, because they are, kind of, doing this and in charge.”
Lowder made sure to say the district did have several options when it came to staff pay, but they had to wait for the state’s decision before they chose what option they would execute.
CCS Board of Education member David Harrison said he was somewhat happy the state took charge, but he had reservations as to whether it was the best idea.
Hours after CCS’s emergency meeting, Gov. Cooper held a conference call with the state’s districts and released this memorandum:
“Weekdays between March 16 to March 30, 2020 are to be designated by default as optional teacher workdays for employees,” it read. “All staff remain in work status and are eligible to be paid. Local boards of education have the flexibility to designate days during school closure period as mandatory teacher work days or annual leave days.
“School districts may also exercise their local authority and rearrange their school calendar and designate days as annual leave days as needed.
“To the extent feasible local boards of education and school leaders should provide opportunities for employees to work remotely during the school closure period and/or reassign employees to safe work environments for the appropriate assigned task.”
This memorandum confused many districts and as many as 19 of them, including Kannapolis City Schools, took this to mean all of their employees would continue to get paid despite schools being closed.
In actuality, it meant as long as employees worked they would get paid, whether that be at home or from school. For teachers this isn’t easy but they can still get work done from home. Teacher’s assistants and bus drivers don’t have that option.
KCS BOE Board Chair Todd Adams was excited to say March 15 all of his employees would be getting paid. He was highly critical of how the state was running things two days later when the district had to call an emergency meeting to tell staff they would not all be getting what they thought.
Mark Johnson is the state superintendent.
“There’s things you don’t mess with: you don’t mess with people’s family and you don’t mess with people’s paycheck(s) and now we’re going to mess with people’s paycheck(s),” Adams said.
He continued: “Unfortunately, thanks to the lack of leadership (from the state and Johnson) we are going to have to go back and change what we said. Folks are still going to get paid, we’re going to make sure we find a way people are earning what they can, we’re going to keep them employed and working so they don’t have to worry about feeding their families, but it’s just a different plan than we had on Sunday night.”
Now, non-certified staff is being asked to do tasks to get hours, some of which some find dangerous. There are certainly those in both districts who don’t feel safe performing clean-up duties.
But this is what Gov. Cooper did when he took the reins: he gave power to Johnson to make decisions on who gets paid and now some are being forced to work in conditions in which they’re not comfortable.
As of right now not much will be changing for those workers. This is what the state and Johnson have deemed appropriate and the school districts are obeying.
“Cabarrus County Schools is complying with all state, local and federal directives and guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boone said. “Our district is doing all that we can to comply with the Governor and State Board of Education’s requests to keep our employees working while adhering to the social distancing guidelines for their health and safety and within the parameters of state and federal regulations regarding employment status.
“If the regulations change, we will adjust our practices.”