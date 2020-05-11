KANNAPOLIS — The A. L. Brown High School class of 2020 seniors will have a unique graduation walk to receive their diplomas.
The A. L. Brown High School class of 2020 seniors will have a unique graduation walk to receive their diplomas.
This year’s graduation will be a hybrid of virtual pre-recorded ceremony and an in-person stage walk. The administration chose to hold graduation this way, said Principal Angelo DelliSanti, to give students at least some of the traditional graduation events.
“We received many different ideas about graduation from parents, community members, students, and teachers,” DelliSanti said. “We were inundated with ideas on social media. We discussed this particular plan after seeing something similar being considered by a high school in another state.”
For the stage walk portion of the graduation, seniors will report to A. L. Brown High School in their cap and gown at designated times on May 22 and 23 to walk the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center stage. The walk will be professionally recorded and photographed.
This year the administration is allowing seniors to decorate their caps for graduation to help students celebrate their achievements despite what they have lost this spring semester.
Seniors will arrive in their gown and decorated cap and report to the check-in station before entering the arts center. Seniors may drive themselves or may be dropped off but only seniors will be allowed inside the building.
After check-in, seniors will report to a screening station to check for COVID-19 symptoms. After the screening, students will receive a Kelly Green mask to wear inside the building. The masks were made by school staff.
When it is a senior’s turn to walk the stage, he or she may remove the mask before greeting members of the administration and receiving a diploma. Each diploma cover will be sanitized before the ceremony.
Seniors will then have their picture taken at the rock, painted to celebrate the class of 2020. Once their picture is taken, students will return to their vehicles and leave campus.
The virtual graduation ceremony will commence during a live stream at 9 a.m. May 30. At the end of the ceremony, DelliSanti will ask seniors to rise for the conferring of their diplomas.
Family members and friends who are viewing the ceremony can record their graduates turning their tassel and tossing their cap and post it to social media using #BEAWONDER2020.
The principal hopes that this ceremony will still be able to give graduates an experience to remember.
“We wanted to give students as close to the real thing as we possibly could while also keeping them safe,” DelliSanti said.
But some senior experiences had to be cancelled this year. The 2020 prom was cancelled out of an abundance of caution for students’ safety.
“This was not an easy decision, nor was it a decision that we wanted to make. However, it is the decision we feel is necessary given the circumstances we find ourselves in,” DelliSanti stated. “Graduation and prom are both major activities and given the need to prioritize graduation and no real idea for when we could even hold an event like prom in a safe manner, we came to this conclusion.”
All students who paid to attend prom will be given a refund as soon as possible.
Although the Kannapolis class of 2020 has missed a majority of the traditional rites of passage for seniors, the school and the City of Kannpolis will help students celebrate in the month of May.
Every Friday in May beginning at 8:30 p.m., the school will hold a Lights on the Field event for students. The lights in Memorial Stadium or the softball field will be on for 20 minutes. Seniors are encouraged to drive by and enjoy the lights with family members.
The city will also light the dome of city hall in Kelly Green each night during the month of May to show their support for the class of 2020.