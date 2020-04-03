KANNAPOLIS – Justin Smith has been promoted to the rank of Captain with the Kannapolis Police Department. He will assume command of the Support Services Bureau.
Smith began his career with the Kannapolis Police Department as a Patrol Officer in 2001. In 2008, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2010. He was promoted to Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division in 2015 and later transferred back to Patrol as Patrol Lieutenant in 2017.
He has received many honors during his career including the Rowan Optimist Club’s Officer of the Year Award in 2006, the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award in 2007, an Individual Commendation in 2008, Unit Commendation and Chief’s Award for Excellence in 2014, Unit Commendation in 2016, and a Life Saving Award in 2018. He is a Field Training Officer and has served as a member of the Department’s Ceremonial Honor Guard and Special Response Team.
Smith is a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School and he served four years in the United States Marine Corp. During his service as a U.S. Marine he received four Certificates of Commendation, two Overseas Service Awards, a Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Smith holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, a Criminal Investigations Certificate, and has completed more than 3,200 hours of professional training.
Smith is married to Stephanie, and they have four children: Leah, Nathan, Avery, and Gunner.