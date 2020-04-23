Six Cabarrus County Schools students have been selected to attend the Governor’s School of North Carolina, the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation.
Criteria for selection includes grades, aptitude and achievement test scores and teacher recommendations. Students in the performing/visual arts were required to audition. Nominations were submitted to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and a statewide committee made the selections.
Here are the selections:
- Patricia Costes, English, Cox Mill High School
- Nadia Hussein, Spanish, Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Anna Hill Meares, Natural Science, Concord High School
- Aliyah Royal, Natural Science, Cabarrus Early College of Technology High School
- Aditya Senthil, Math, Concord High School
- Akhilesh Shivaramakrishnan, Social Science, Concord High School