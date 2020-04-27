CONCORD MILLS - Shots were fired during a verbal altercation at a Walmart parking lot near Concord Mills late Sunday afternoon. No one was injured, according to the Concord Police Department
The altercation occurred at 4:22 p.m. April 26 at the Walmart on 5825 Thunder Road.
Police said the incident began when two individuals started a verbal altercation inside the store. Employees were able to break up the altercation. One party then left the store but was then followed out to the parking lot.
The argument began again as the individual tried to leave. More people became involved in the argument. In total, five people were involved. CPD Capt. Vashon Clark said it is not clear how or why the other people got involved. Shots were then fired during the verbal altercation but no one was injured.
The Walmart store was then closed for the remainder of the day as police investigated the incident.
Police later arrested and charged Treveon Torbit, Quantiona Byrd and Zaniya Byrd for simple assault for getting into a physical altercation and discharging a fire arm.