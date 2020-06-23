KANNAPOLIS — Cayla Withers’ mother Sheba Cuthbertson thought her daughter was getting a $1,000 scholarship. As a single mother raising three children she was thrilled for Cayla to get help to pay for the future.
It wasn’t until Sheba saw the check that she realized Cayla wasn’t just getting a little help but a contribution that would fully save her from any kind of worry both during college and after it.
A welcome surprise
Zeta Phi Beta sorority is an international, historically African American Greek-lettered sorority.
Started in 1920 by five women at Howard University who “envisioned a sorority that would raise the consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members,” Zeta Phi Beta gives out just one Centennial Scholarship every year.
Created in honor of the five founding members of Zeta Phi Beta, the Centennial Scholarship is given to a Title I senior who “exhibits personal integrity and excellence through academic achievement and community involvement, and demonstrates a moderate to a significant need for financial assistance in attaining her educational goals.”
Cayla, a recent graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, applied for the scholarship during the school year writing an essay and sending it into the organization, but she had no idea any honor was coming.
This scholarship is not just for $1,000 but for up to $100,000 and Withers was named the recipient in a surprise ceremony at her home Friday.
She is not just getting a boost but a pass to go to college only worrying about her studies and not the potential burden of crippling student loan debt.
Zeta Phi Beta’s Centennial Scholarship is billed as the largest single scholarship given by a black Green fraternity or sorority, so to say Withers was taken aback by the honor might be underselling it.
She was especially caught off guard by news vehicles converging on her home that morning.
“I didn’t even know that the news people were coming to my house because when my mom told me the news people were here I was surprised,” she said. “I was like, ‘What? I thought this was just a one-on-one interview,’ like, no news included, so that was a surprise to me to be on the news.”
Zeta Phi Beta also gives out general undergraduate scholarships worth $500 to $1,000 annually which was kind of what Cayla and Sheba were expecting.
But when multiple news vehicles arrived and representatives from Zeta Phi Beta got out of their cars, there began to be indications this might be something a little bit more and Withers started to slightly lose control of her emotions.
Finally, when Zeta Phi Beta President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker spoke over the phone, Cayla and Sheba truly understood the gravity of the situation.
“You are the winner!” Baker said.
Withers was already holding back tears but there was nothing stopping them at this point as cheers erupted from the members of Zeta Phi Beta, Sheba, the news crews and everyone around them.
This is the type of scholarship that changes a life and Withers is now going to get a chance to live out her dream, one no member of her family has had the chance to live out yet.
Withers will go to the University of Virginia in the fall to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering. She will be the first engineer in the history of her family which is something Sheba just beams about.
“Just to have her goals and her ambition, her motivation and determination,” she said, “it’s amazing.”
Historical Inspiration
Cayla’s dream is to get her degree in aerospace engineering and ultimately work at NASA, but that wasn’t always the case. As high school was coming to a close Cayla knew she had the grades to do just about anything she wanted. She had a 4.0 GPA and probably could have succeeded at just about whatever she picked.
She knew she loved math and science, but wasn’t sure what she could do with those talents that she had a passion for. Then she saw “Hidden Figures” and she knew exactly what she wanted to do.
“Hidden Figures” is a 2016 film loosely based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name chronicling the work of black female mathematicians who worked with NASA during the space race.
Katherine Johnson, the main character of the film portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, was instrumental in the early days of space exploration in the United States originally signing on to work with the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) in Langley, Virginia in the 1950s. NACA would eventually become NASA. Johnson did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 mission Freedom 7, which was America’s first human spaceflight.
But perhaps most famously, as NASA prepared for the orbital mission of John Glenn, Johnson was called upon to do the work she was known for. The mission required construction of a worldwide communications network which programmed equations for the trajectory of his mission.
During the preflight checklist, Glenn asked engineers to “get the girl” (Johnson) to run the same numbers by hand to make sure they looked good.
“If she says they’re good,” Glenn said, “then I’m ready to go.”
Glenn’s mission, of course, was a success and he became the first first human to orbit the earth. Johnson was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015 at the age of 97 before dying Feb. 24, 2020.
It was when Withers saw her story, and the story of the other women in “Hidden Figures,” that she knew what she wanted to do.
“I was lost on what I wanted to do,” Cayla said. “I didn’t really know, (but) then I watched that and everything fell into place.”
We shall overcome
Absolutely nothing has come easy for Cayla, and her mother Sheba, for that matter.
Cayla says her ancestors were slaves who picked cotton in the Cleveland, North Carolina area. She was raised by a single mother with two siblings and has had to deal with a medical condition, as well, throughout her high school years.
Sheba had to drive Cayla back and forth between Chapel Hill to get treatment for her condition which put not only a burden of time, but also money.
“I had to take off work a lot of time so I had to get F.M.L.A (Family and Medical Leave Act: Employers must provide employees with job-protected and unpaid leave for qualified medical and family reasons), so it’s been a challenge,” Sheba said. “When we first started going we had to travel two and a half hours away to get medical, so it hasn’t been an easy road.
“But with God and with faith, we’re making it.”
Sheba lost a good portion of her savings for Cayla’s college as a result, which undoubtedly put a stress on her as well as Cayla knowing she had been accepted to college and would be hit with student loan debt when she eventually graduated.
But Cayla didn’t let this stress burden her in the classroom. She maintained her 4.0 GPA and started up her own junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers at A.L. Brown.
Even that though wasn’t easy as the shutdowns due to COVID-19 kept her from really getting the organization going in her final semester at the school.
Nothing has come easy for Cayla and Sheba, but with this scholarship the next few years will certainly carry less of a burden.
But money or not, Sheba could not be more proud of her daughter and the work she has put in and the honor she has received.
“She’s a hero to me,” she said. “I love Marvel superheroes, but Cayla is a hero to me because I don’t know, being a young person at 17, if I was thrown the challenges she was that I could succeed and do all the things she’s doing.”
A special day in an important time
The United States is in a very unique time in its history. After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day along with the shootings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in the preceding months, protests have risen across the nation for Black Lives Matter and discussion about systemic racism in the nation has hit a fever pitch.
Withers received her scholarship Friday which was not just any other day. Friday was Juneteenth which marks the day in which all slaves were officially freed in the nation. The Emancipation Proclamation officially declared slaves as free men more than two years earlier, but it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 after the end of the Civil War that Union Army general Gordon Granger announced federal orders in Galveston, Texas proclaiming all slaves in the state free.
Juneteenth celebrations originated in Texas but have since spread across the nation honoring the day.
Friday saw a Juneteenth celebration in Concord as well as peaceful protests in the cities of Kannapolis and Harrisburg over the weekend.
To learn that she received her scholarship Juneteenth made the honor even more special for Cayla.
“Winning that scholarship (Friday) especially on Juneteenth, the day that all slaves were officially freed it was just amazing,” she said. “In the essay I put, ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams,’ and to have that happen on that day — I know that they are looking down proud of me.”