CONCORD — Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks Department leads the way in delivering local education and programming for seniors.
The County will host the 21st Annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo on Wednesday, March 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center (4751 Hwy 49, Concord). The event provides seniors with access to free health and wellness resources, activities and screenings.
An addition to this year’s program is information and presentations from the Cabarrus Health Alliance on coronavirus. Residents interested in learning more about the outbreak can attend 15-minute presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Open to all ages, the FREE event also features:
» Free vision, hearing and blood pressure screenings
» Food tastings
» Educational sessions
» Door prizes and lots more
Attendees can also speak with representatives from Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks and Human Services departments about programs and services offered to seniors.
There’s no need to pre-register. Senior volunteers greet attendees as they walk in, register them for prize drawings and provide a goodie bag. Attendees can walk the expo at their own pace and are encouraged to participate in interactive class demos to experience several of the activities offered at Cabarrus County’s senior centers in Concord and Mount Pleasant.
For more information on Senior Health and Wellness Expo or services for Cabarrus County seniors, visit the events tab of facebook.com/cabcoalp or call 704-920-3484