CHARLOTTE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has received $47,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to address food relief in 14 counties in North Carolina, including Mecklenburg and the surrounding region, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will fund hunger relief for K-12 students and their families by providing food boxes and other food distribution to families in need and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Duke Energy Foundation recently pledged $250,000 to Feeding the Carolinas, the network of foodbanks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, that serve and address hunger in all 100 counties across North Carolina.
“We recognize the critical needs in our communities right now, and community groups like Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina are on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 crisis, helping those who need it most,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy North Carolina president. “We are grateful for the work they are doing to feed communities in need.”
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their support of North Carolina food banks. During this time of unprecedented need, we will use these funds to provide food boxes to families in need.”