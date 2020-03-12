Area school, county and city officials are continuing to monitor all potential updates surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The Cabarrus Health Alliance announced Thursday there is one presumptive case of COVID-19 in Cabarrus County. The unidentified individual had traveled internationally and they are believed to have coronavirus.
Several actions have been taken across the area to prevent the potential spread of the virus. Both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools have suspended out-of-town trips for students and staff while the City of Concord has chosen to limit non-essential gatherings involving non-city personnel.
Both school districts have met with area health officials in recent days to stay up on all the current events surrounding the issue.
“We’re really relying, honestly, on the Rowan County Health Department and Cabarrus Health Alliance to give us guidance and we’re going to follow their guidance as soon as we can and as thoroughly as we can,” KCS superintendent Chip Buckwell said.
School has not been cancelled at this moment, but KCS has discussed what they would need to do if that situation became necessary. Buckwell said the district will follow the state’s direction and be as prepared as they can.
“We’re reading everything we can, we’re listening to all the experts and we’re listening to those folks who can inform us on what we need to do with our kids, our families and our employees, and we’re following the guidelines that they have,” Buckwell said. “Keeping the buildings clean, washing our hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, those things we all should be doing anyway and we all do anyway.”
Cabarrus County Schools released a statement as well.
"Cabarrus County Schools continues to take safety precautions and proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the statement read. "Our daily discussions with Cabarrus Health Alliance officials continue, and we are continuing to adhere to updates and guidance provided by the State Health and Human Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)."
They announced these changes as a result of the announcement of the presumed case in Cabarrus County.
- Cabarrus County Schools will follow the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s guidance to suspend sports beginning March 14, 2020, through April 6, 2020.
- Beginning March 14, 2020, and continuing indefinitely, no (in-county or out-of-county) student field trips will be allowed.
- Effective March 14, 2020, and continuing through April 26, 2020, we are suspending the use of our buildings by community groups.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also taken action cancelling the Senior Health and Wellness Expo at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center on Wednesday, as well as Friday and Saturday night dances at the Cabarrus County Senior Center March 19 and CPR and QPR training hosted by Cabarrus County EMS.
The Dance classes have been suspended indefinitely.
The City of Concord acted Thursday, electing to limit “non- essential events or gatherings involving non-City Personnel between now and March 31st, 2020.”
“Further evaluation will determine the extension of this time frame,” City of Concord Communications Specialist Allyson Sigmon said in a statement. “Each department is working through what this looks like, such as scheduled workshops, events, recreational activities, and meetings with vendors.
“We will have more defined details of what this looks like for our community, by 5 PM. City Council session for tonight at 6 PM is still scheduled.
“Please, stay connected through all of our forms of communication, as keeping our citizens informed is an essential piece of our culture of excellence.”
The Cabarrus Health Alliance offers more information here.
While there have been no positive cases yet found in Cabarrus County, two new ones popped up in Mecklenburg County this week according to County officials.
Coming into Thursday there were a reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and that number is likely to go up as more people get tested in the coming weeks.
The World Health Organization (W.H.O) declared the virus a pandemic on Wednesday which resulted in the NCAA ordering that tournament games be played without fans and resulted in the NBA suspending its season. MLS also suspended its season Thursday.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.