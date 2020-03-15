All employees, certified or not, will continue to be paid while schools are closed over the next two weeks in North Carolina, Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education announced Sunday in an emergency meeting.
Superintendents across the state were on a conference call with Governor Roy Cooper at 3 p.m. Sunday and the announcement was made then.
“Employees will continued to be paid,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “Yesterday, they said that certified staff would continue to be paid, today they indicated everyone would continue to be paid.
“They also said that staff would not be expected to work more than the 215 days that were already on the calendar.
“With that said, they also put back to the Board of Education as to making adjustments to the calendar for work days and what will be declared as work days over the next 10 days that we are out of school and how we will handle that.”
In addition, the Governor indicated remote learning is not required but they are asking schools to make a plan in case students are out for longer than two weeks.
Schools will be closed for the next two weeks as instructional facilities, but they can still be used for community services, child care and different purposes left up to the Board of Education.
This would all apply to Cabarrus County as well. It is a unique situation, one that CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder said he had never seen before during a meeting earlier in the day, and KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell spoke of the magnitude of what was going on Sunday.
“First of all, the Governor said it yesterday and I said it again this afternoon, ‘These are extraordinary times, and it’s an extraordinary challenge we have in front of us,’” he said. “It’s a very fluid situation, I’m sure we’ll be coming back to the Board for guidance over the next while as needed, so we may be calling additional emergency meetings as we go forward.
“I really want to thank the County, the City, our community, most especially the Cabarrus Health Alliance, they have been so lockstep with us every step of the way. They have been informative, they have given us information we needed to make good decisions and they have provided guidance…I have heard about other superintendents talk about the guidance that they have had and it is not the guidance that we have had in this community.
“We have gotten very good information and timely information, I really want to thank those guys.”
Schools are officially closed down from March 16 to March 30.
There are still a lot of unknowns and the school districts will be meeting here and there to address things while also going back to the state for more information. Adams said the state has set up an FAQ for superintendents to refer to so they can deal with that on an individual basis.
“There are going to be serious challenges ahead and it’s going to depend on the good work and common sense and the working together that will bring us out on the other side of this in a good place,” Buckwell said. “We have the people in place that can and will do that and we are dedicated to to tell you as a Board that we will do everything in our power to make sure kids are safe, kids are fed, our community is looked after to the greatest extent possible as we can and our staff is looked after to the greatest extent possible.”
Student nutrition
Speaking of looking after children to the greatest extent possible, the schools spoke about how students who need to be fed will be throughout the coming two weeks.
“There will be a community feeding program that starts tomorrow,” Adams said. “We’re going to use a combination of sites and delivery, it will be a combination of the two, site-feeding and delivery-feeding starting tomorrow and I believe how that finally ended up is that we will be delivering meals along with a bagged breakfast for the next day.”
There will be five sites where students can pick up their grab-and-go breakfast and 10 mobile sites where they will deliver via school bus.
Those sites are:
Distribution
- A.L. Brown High School
- Fred L. Wilson Elementary
- Jackson Park Elementary
- McKnight Head Start
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary
Mobile
- Cabarrus Arms
- West Green Apartments
- Calvary Baptist Church
- 905 Sears Street
- Kidd Street and Canyon Lane
- Kimball Street and Cove Road
- Leisure Park Circle
- Sandy Court and Ridgeway Drive
- Superior Avenue and Fowler Street
- Wrenn Street and Independent Square
Final quotes
“We appreciate all you guys have done,” Adams said. “What everyone has done to get us to this point today, I think all of us here also know there are going to be a lot of things that get thrown at us over the next two days so please know that the whole board is here to support you guys in any way we can and we appreciate what you’re doing to make sure our kids are taken care of at this time.”
“Again I just want to thank the cabinet, principals, the whole community, Mike Downs and the County government, Mike Legg with the city government, everybody has been very helpful,” Buckwell said. “And most assuredly the Cabarrus Health Alliance, they have been…I mean, we are lucky we have the leadership we have there, working there, it is a great program.”