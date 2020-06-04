The Cabarrus County Board of Education held an extensive discussion about graduations for the Class of 2020 at Monday’s meeting.
Graduations are set for Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, and will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in drive-thru fashion. This will be done because of the bans on mass gatherings in the state due to the COVID-19 crisis.
There were questions brought to Superintendent Chris Lowder over the weekend, though, about graduations, and he addressed some of them in his opening comments, including the possibility of students being able to walk at the ceremonies.
“There was a graduation ceremony, a local charter school that was at the speedway this weekend, and evidently one of the channels covered it and showed that those kids walked across the stage,” Lowder said.
Several parents reached out to Lowder about this being a possibility for their children.
Apparently, though, this was a smaller graduation and one that would not work for schools like Cox Mill, which has more than 400 students in its graduating class.
If each student was able to walk across the stage while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines, which are outlined jointly by the state and the speedway, schools could be looking at four-hour graduation ceremonies.
With many schools graduating over the two-day period, this was not feasible, according to Lowder.
“It just, logistically, was not possible,” Lowder said. “So it’s not that we didn’t want to be able to pull that off, but scope is pretty big.”
Board member Holly Grimsley brought up the fact that Union County had decided to do in-person graduation.
Some parents brought this fact to her attention and were hoping to make walking a priority at graduation.
Lowder said that Union County elected to defy the state order in a school board vote, which is not something he favored.
“That is not something I would recommend,” he said. “Their school board voted to defy the governor’s (Roy Cooper) recommendation for graduations.
“My understanding is they’re going to have those in football stadiums in large groups, so that’s not something we ever considered or would consider it based on the recommendations.”
The concrete plan for graduations at this point is:
1. Students will arrive in their vehicles and drive into the speedway (entrance used for holiday lights display).
2. They will park in front of the speedway TV on the track. There will be a small stage in front of the TV. This is where Lowder, the principal and one to two student speakers will be. Once each of them is finished with their brief remarks, the cars will be directed to move out and around the track toward the finish line.
3. At the finish line, each student (who is supposed to be in the front passenger side of their vehicle) will receive his/her diploma and exit the speedway.
The district did a test with the speedway this week to get a link to the graduations set up for next weekend.
Ben Allred, director of high schools and Title III, has been working to get everything set up for these events and preparing contingencies for weather as well.
He also said there is a limit to where students can be in their cars. Pickup trucks are permitted, but due to liability concerns, they cannot be in the bed of the truck; they must be inside it.
“Passengers can’t exceed seatbelts in the car,” Allred said. “We’ve limited large vehicles, no limousines, no RVs, no trailers, no 15-passenger vans, things of that nature.”
The schools have also reached out to make sure any graduates without a vehicle will be able to make it to the events.
He encourages anyone who might have slipped through the cracks and does not have transportation to contact the schools and they will make sure the student gets there.
“We want every student to be able to be there,” he said.
The district also has a webpage set up for more questions. You can find that at www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/Page/79046.
Lowder and the entire board expressed a desire to be able to allow students to walk at graduation and for parents to sit in the stands, but they all acknowledged they did not want to defy the governor’s orders and are trying to take care of the safety and health of everyone.
They said this might not be absolutely perfect, but it is a good alternative they have come up with and are thankful the speedway was able to provide an alternative that was as fair for everyone as it could be.
“It may not be the very best thing,” said board member Carolyn Carpenter, “but it’s the best thing we can do in the situation of what we’ve got.”