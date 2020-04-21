The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year at Monday’s meeting.
This comes after several meetings over the last few weeks discussing what the district’s needs and wants are and finding what is a priority and what might be able to wait for a little while.
Funding for Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) comes from state, the county and federal sources and the approved budget is dependent on those government bodies' approvals.
While this budget was approved unanimously, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz made sure to make the point of how COVID-19 may affect this proposal moving forward.
“Keep in mind we all understand what we’re dealing with with COVID and things have dramatically changed since we started this process,” she said. “But the general statute says to identify our needs and submit them to the County.
“And so we are cognizant of what’s going on with COVID in the county but our needs haven’t changed.”
CCS now has to wait for the Board of Commissioners to make its budget in June, and after that, the district must wait for the State to adopt its budget as well.
Once that is done CCS can adopt a final budget after the County and State adopt theirs.
With COVID-19 it is important to note the effect on sales and property taxes in the area. While property taxes might not see a huge impact yet, sales taxes could be dramatically decreased due to closures around the area since the middle of March.
That will affect the county’s revenues and then that could trickle down and impact the school budget. But it will be a little while before the details are known as County Commissioner Board Chair Steve Morris pointed out in recent weeks.
“All sales taxes are collected and remitted to the state,” Morris said. “And then the state does their thing and then passes them down to the counties and municipalities. Well, there’s a three-month lag time between when we receive margins and results sometime in June, so we won’t really know the full impact until then as to what the effect has been.”
But that does not affect the approval of the BOE’s budget which has to be noted after Monday’s meeting. The district still needs to identify its needs and let the County know what those are. That is what it did.
Some important notes from the needs are that the district is once again looking to raise the teacher supplement which has been a discussion for the last several years.
In addition to that on the capital side, for non-FMD, the top priorities include items such as repairing, replacing, expanding and protecting school-owned band instruments as well as furniture, fixture and equipment for district-wide needs.
For FMD priorities, the top two are replacing the fire alarm system at Concord High School and at Northwest Cabarrus High School. Beyond that the top priorities include mobile renovations at Jay M. Robinson High School, Mount Pleasant Elementary School and the Early College. The gym floor replacement at Central Cabarrus High School is also a pretty important need.
For the layout of the capital plan sequencing, look to this graphic.
To view the full budget and planning, please go here for more detail.