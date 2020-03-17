The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary annually awards scholarships to graduating seniors or students completing a GED within this fiscal school year from Kannapolis City, Cabarrus County, and/or Stanly County.
These $1,000 scholarships will be granted to students who will be attending an Accredited College, Community College, or Technical School as full-time students upon their graduation.
The recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship to be paid to their school of choice. The Scholarship Committee will be looking at each applicant's financial need, their involvement in helping to better their community and their commendable character traits.
Applications are available in the guidance offices in area high schools and are to be submitted by the applicant to The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025, or postmarked to Post Office Box 511, Concord, NC 28026-0511 no later than Tuesday, April 14.