SALISBURY — The Veterans Health Administration recently released its “Moving Forward Plan,” outlining the phased reintroduction of services for veterans.
The plan addresses continued engagement of safe access to care for both Department of Veterans Affairs direct services and community care services, in accordance with VA guidance and federal, state and local policies.
VHA’s commitment as a High Reliability Organization reinforces that the safety of veterans and staffers is, and must be, the highest priority when considering how health care services are provided during the coronavirus pandemic. Before any clinical care is delivered, safe infrastructure and support must be in place.
Since the safety of veterans and staffers is paramount, VA facilities may not be the first to reopen a full spectrum of care, but instead, will begin to reintroduce services after consideration of the unique circumstances of each state and local market, environmental safety preparedness and clinical risk assessments.
At this time, the Salisbury VA Health Care System has reopened MRI services at three of its health care facilities (Salisbury VA Medical Center, Charlotte Health Care Center and Kernersville HCC) between the normal operating hours of 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. for both urgent and non-urgent orders.
“I would not have felt comfortable re-opening MRI if we could not do everything possible to limit spread of infection and image patients safely. I personally feel that the VA is the safest place for veterans to be because of the implementation of screening (gate and thermographic), universal source control, and the provisions we’ve put in place in the Imaging department,” said Dr. Geoffrey Lamke, interim chief of radiology.
The SVAHCS will continue to keep veterans informed as other services begin to resume “new normal” operations. For questions regarding MRI services, veterans should contact their VA providers.