SALIBURY– Mayor Karen Alexander declared a state of emergency for the City of Salisbury related to the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus), following a similar declaration by Rowan County.
The declaration authorizes the City to apply for financial assistance related to preparation, response and recovery of COVID-19 if needed through state or federal agencies.
According to the document Mayor Alexander signed today, “Emergency restrictions and prohibitions imposed pursuant to the County’s state of emergency shall apply within the City of Salisbury...” The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
“As we continue to monitor COVID-19’s presence in Rowan County and Salisbury, we must remain vigilant,” said Mayor Alexander. “Let us continue to work together with our county partners to combat this virus and its devastating effects on our communities. Salisburians know how to rise above adversity. We are resilient. This too shall pass.”
