Rowan County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Rowan County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
“The Rowan County Health Department was notified Wednesday evening of the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case (COVID-19),” Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver said in a video released on the County’s website. “The public health command center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the CDC to ensure appropriate measures are being taken.
“Additional information or guidance will be provided as more details become available. The person followed instructions, self isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.”
She continued: “I would like to remind individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — to call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.”
Livingstone College released a statement Thursday confirming the positive test is of a student on its campus.
The student is self-isolating now and they are looking into if anyone else could have been exposed.
Campus will be shut down from March 23 through April 14 enabling those on campus to self-quarantine at home.
"We are also working with ABM, our Physical Plant managers, who will prepare the campus for the return of our campus family," President Jimmy R. Jenkins said in a statement on the College's Facebook page. "Also, I have instructed my Senior Leadership Team to develop remote operation plans to ensure that we continue essential campus operations during these very challenging and uncertain times.
"This is unfortunate. However, we must keep in mind that Livingstone College does not exist in isolation as we execute our mission in a global context. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate these very turbulent waters."
Rowan County officials continue to encourage individuals to practice social distancing while avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
The CDC recommended recently for organizers to cancel events of 50 or more people for at least the next eight weeks.
“The citizens of Rowan County are our customers and it’s important that we do all we can to ease their concerns by providing certainty that their local government will remain open and steadfast,” County Manager Aaron Church said in a statement Wednesday.
Schools remain closed in the state until at least March 30, but Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper said it is likely it could be longer.
The state’s first case of community spread was confirmed in Wilson County on Thursday — meaning health officials have at least one case where they don't know how the person contracted the virus — and this could keep the schools closed for even longer.
“We're going to be out of schools for a while. The order was for March 30 but I think people know that with community spread and the crisis increasing, we will likely be out for longer, “ Cooper said.
He continued: “We are working closely with the Dept. Public Instruction and other leaders in education across the state. We do know that we are providing food to children that need it outside of school. There are innovative ideas developing for distance learning.”
Mandy Cohen is the Secretary for NCDHHS.
“Now that we have seen our first case of community spread, we see why these aggressive preventative measures are necessary. We strongly encourage everyone to heed our recommendations for social distancing.”