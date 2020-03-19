Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is transitioning on-line classes because of COVID-19. Rowan-Cabarrus issued this statement to students and staff Wednesday:
This is a Campus Connect Message from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. As we shared in our last communication on Saturday, March 14, the College has extended spring break for curriculum students through March 22.
The majority of face-to-face classes will be transitioned to online course delivery beginning on Monday, March 23. Students who are currently enrolled in face-to-face classes that can be transitioned to a virtual format will be automatically enrolled in an online course section. Minimester courses that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16 will now begin on Monday, March 23. Please contact your instructor directly if you have any questions.
Additionally, the College has suspended meetings of all face-to-face courses that are not able to be offered online beginning Friday, March 20. The curriculum and continuing education courses that are currently meeting in-person will no longer meet effective at close of business Thursday, March 19. This change will remain in effect until April 1, with weekly evaluation of conditions for reinstating in-person instruction. Students in these courses can expect to receive communication regarding next steps for their class from their program chair or manager in the near future.
The College’s leadership team is closely monitoring the evolving situation related to COVID-19 and we continue to meet with statewide and local leaders as we strive to implement measures focused around the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.
College personnel will continue to evaluate current regulations and public health conditions to determine if courses for which instruction is either partly or totally delivered in-person will be reinstated. Students and faculty will be notified one week in advance of reinstatement of in-person instruction in order for students, faculty and staff to make arrangements for class attendance.
The College remains open with limited services and we will continue to be open as we continue our mission to improve lives and build community through public higher education and workforce development. We appreciate your patience as we adjust to modify as many services as possible virtually.
Additionally, the College is working with our housekeeping contractor to focus on disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, common spaces and individual workstations.
In accordance with Governor Cooper’s mandate, all events of more than 50 people are canceled at this time. Unfortunately, this includes the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation’s Scholarship Luncheon that was scheduled for Friday, March 27 and the College’s annual STEM Open House, which was scheduled for April 2-3.
The College is committed to keeping our Navigation Nation updated during this rapidly evolving situation. Here are a few ways you can expect to hear from us as this situation continues to progress.
- Rowan-Cabarrus Campus Connect Messages: We will send notices every Wednesday and more as warranted.
- Website: We encourage you to frequently check the College’s Coronavirus website, which includes a frequently asked questions page and is consistently updated with the latest information.
- Social Media: We will continue to share information and communications with our campus community through our Campus Connect messages, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
- College Email: Please continue to frequently check your college email for important updates from faculty and staff.
The campus community can expect to hear another update from Rowan-Cabarrus no later than Wednesday, March 25, unless we have new information to address. We hope you and your family remain safe and well.