SALISBURY – More than 650 graduates will receive associate degrees, diplomas and certifications at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this spring, a demonstration of the resilience and perseverance of the Class of 2020, despite the challenges from COVID-19.
“Having such a large number of graduates is a wonderful testament to our belief that the power of education truly does change lives,” said Carl Short, Jr, Chair of the College’s Board of Trustees. “I applaud their accomplishments, hard work and resiliency amid the challenges students, faculty and staff faced in the midst of COVID-19.”
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has rescheduled its spring commencement ceremonies to Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. The commencement, originally scheduled for May 15, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely proud of our graduates and all that they have accomplished,” said Cyndie Mynatt, Vice-Chair of the College’s Board of Trustees. “Commencement is a wonderful milestone, and we want to celebrate and honor our graduates with their friends and family in attendance.”
The College was faced with the decision of whether to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in May or postpone the date to a later, in-person commencement. The College surveyed students, faculty and staff to determine an option that would be most meaningful to graduates and their families. The majority of respondents chose an in-person ceremony at a later date.
“It is a point of pride for me that they chose Rowan-Cabarrus for their educational journey, and I wish each and every graduate the very best for a bright and fulfilling future,” said Dr. Carol Spalding, President of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
Two ceremonies will be held in December for students to receive degrees, diplomas and certificates: a morning ceremony for college transfer graduates, and an afternoon ceremony for graduates of technical programs and high school equivalency.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus graduation, please visit www.rccc.edu/recordsregistration/ceremony-information. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).