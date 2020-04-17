MOORESVILLE — Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) is teaming up with BioMedInnovations LLC and their partners Equilibar on the development and production of specialized ventilators to aid healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Roush Yates Engines was formed in 2003 under the leadership of Robert Yates, Jack Roush, and Doug Yates and soon after RYMS was formed.
RYMS was created to machine high performance engine components to support engine design, development, and production. While its roots are in motorsports, the company also branches off to machine components for aerospace, defense, industrial, automotive industries and medical purposes.
Teaming up with BioMedInnovations LLC and Equilibar to develop specialized ventilators was a no-brainer.
“In these last few weeks, we have looked for various ways to support our health care systems and country during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said. “Our talented employees are looking forward to working with BioMedInnovations and Equilibar to produce precision components and aid in the assembly of these high-tech SuppleVentTM ventilators.”
RYMS is an an AS 9100 / ISO 9001 certified CNC manufacturer with an 88,000 square foot facility in Mooresville. They offer a full suite of CNC services including milling, turning, routing, and waterjet.
BioMedInnovations is a medical device company based in Denver, NC making precision air and fluid flow devices and products-in-development for lung ventilators and ex vivo tissue perfusion.
Equilibar is an engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in fluid control technology for complex research and industrial applications.
RYMS, BioMedInnovations and Equilibar have been working together for the last several weeks to optimize production designs and materials to enable these components to serve as building blocks for this medical ventilator system.
The Roush Yates team is working closely with its partners to develop and provide skilled resources to develop a high-tech assembly area for these devices.
About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions:
Roush Yates Engines was formed in 2003 by Robert Yates, Jack Roush, and Doug Yates with the leadership of Ford Motor Company to create a world-class race engine company that would compete at the highest levels of the Motorsports Industry.
Out of the passion for power and performance excellence, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions was formed. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions machines high performance engine components to support engine design, development, and production. Although rooted in motorsports and automotive industries, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions has leveraged their passion for CNC manufacturing excellence into machining components for the aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and automotive industries.
They created a world-class facility, staffed by a diversified professional team from the aerospace, defense, motorsports, power generation, and industrial sectors from around the United States.